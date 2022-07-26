Purchase Access

At 79, Joe Biden is the oldest president in American history. Concerns about his age top the list for why Democratic voters want the party to find an alternative for 2024.

I don't think this reflects an "ageist" prejudice against those who have reached such withering heights so much as an understanding that people in their late 70s and 80s wither.



Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of “The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It.” Read more from Robert Reich at https://robertreich.substack.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

