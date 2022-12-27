Trump's legal problems are mounting -- with growing probability of criminal prosecutions for his attempted coup, theft of top-secret documents, and tax fraud.

You know where all this is going to end up, right? The Supreme Court.



Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of “The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It.” Read more from Robert Reich at https://robertreich.substack.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

