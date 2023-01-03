My friends,

It was quite a year. Some of the regressive forces undermining our democracy, polluting our planet, widening inequality, and stoking hatred were pushed back. This is a worthy accomplishment and cause for celebration. It offers hope that the Trump years are behind us and the hard work of building a decent society can resume.



Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of “The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It.” Read more from Robert Reich at https://robertreich.substack.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

