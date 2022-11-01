Just three days after Elon Musk bought Twitter, he posted a tweet advancing the baseless allegation that Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker of the House, who was assaulted Friday at the couple's home, had been drunk and in a fight with a male prostitute.

The police found Pelosi, 82, attacked with a hammer inside his home by a man, David DePape, who had entered through the back door, seeking the Speaker.



Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of “The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It.” Read more from Robert Reich at https://robertreich.substack.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments