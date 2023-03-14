On March 8, I was in Columbus, Ohio, debating Arthur Laffer about the economy. We appeared before hundreds of students who had never heard of Arthur Laffer (or me, for that matter). If you've heard of him but don't quite recall what he did, let me refresh your recollection: Art was the founder in the 1980s of so-called "supply-side economics," the bonkers idea that the benefits of lower taxes on the wealthy trickle down to everyone else.

Trickle-down economics provided the theatrical script for Ronald Reagan's, George W. Bush's, and Donald Trump's tax productions. The tax cuts were real, but the idea they were based on was always a fantasy. Nothing ever trickled down.



Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of "The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It."

