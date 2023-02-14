I don't know about you, but I look at the next 20 months leading up to the 2024 presidential election with some dread. That's not because I'm especially worried Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis or someone equally horrific will be elected. I'm dreading the next 20 months because the entire process of selecting our president has become so fraught, divisive, and arbitrary that it threatens the foundation of our democracy.

So today I want to share with you a little political hope — not my mother's "all things will work out fine in the end" fantasy, but something doable and practical that could even have a positive effect on next year's presidential election.



Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of “The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It.” Read more from Robert Reich at https://robertreich.substack.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments