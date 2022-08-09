This is the season where emergency managers, firefighters and the Bureau of Land Management are looking at fuel moisture levels, snow water equivalent levels on our basins, water levels in our reservoirs and preparing for our fire season.
Last year’s snow season was so poor, it didn’t bring us out of last year’s drought. Not only does a poor snow year fail to replenish our critical water supply in our reservoirs, it doesn’t pack down the grass against the desert floor. When last year’s grass is still standing, it grows even taller and is a greater fuel source for our wildland fires.
We had a lot of rain this spring, but that doesn’t give us the lasting run-off that the melting snow and ice gives us into the summer months.
In June, Malheur County had our first major wildland fire of the season. The Willowcreek Fire burned more than 40,000 acres.
Our options for fighting wildland fires are the Bureau of Land Management and our Rangeland Fire Protection Associations, also known as RFPA’s.
RFPA’s are made up of citizen volunteers who live and work on farms and ranches within their districts. Many times, they are first to spot smoke and/or fires in their areas, and the first to respond.
Malheur County has five of Oregon’s 24 RFPA’s. Ironside, Vale, Juntura, Jordan Valley and Blue Mountain.
RFPA’s are equipped as first responders to wildland fires with hand-held radios that allow them to communicate between themselves, and with dispatch at the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. RFPA members can radio into Malheur County Dispatch if they are responding to what they believe is a fire, or dispatch can call them out to reports of smoke or lightning strikes that are reported from other parties.
In addition to the equipment that they use daily on their farms and ranches, they are also equipped with minimal fire-fighting equipment from the state. Some of that equipment includes slide-in tank/pump units for their pickup beds, fire-fighting Humvees, some earth moving equipment and even some water trucks.
The RFPA’s and the BLM are not trained for, nor will they respond to, fires involving structures. Those who live outside of fire districts are really on their own when it comes to their homes catching fire.
What those folks can do is to create larger defensible space around their homes. This includes removing large accumulations of combustible material, weeds, brush and other vegetation from around the structures. The harder it is for the fire to travel to the structures, the easier it will be to put it out.
Wildfires are just one of many of the “all-hazards” that Emergency Management plans for, mitigates and responds to. Wildfires and drought go hand in hand and keep us busy throughout the summer months.
RICH HARRIMAN is the emergency manager for Malheur County Emergency Management, managed by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.. Citizens can submit questions for the column to editor@argusobserver.com with “safety” in the subject line or by calling them in to (541) 823-4818. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
