This is the season where emergency managers, firefighters and the Bureau of Land Management are looking at fuel moisture levels, snow water equivalent levels on our basins, water levels in our reservoirs and preparing for our fire season.

Last year’s snow season was so poor, it didn’t bring us out of last year’s drought. Not only does a poor snow year fail to replenish our critical water supply in our reservoirs, it doesn’t pack down the grass against the desert floor. When last year’s grass is still standing, it grows even taller and is a greater fuel source for our wildland fires.



RICH HARRIMAN is the emergency manager for Malheur County Emergency Management, managed by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.. Citizens can submit questions for the column to editor@argusobserver.com with “safety” in the subject line or by calling them in to (541) 823-4818. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

