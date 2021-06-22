My name is Rich Harriman and I am the Emergency Manager for Malheur County. Emergency Management in Malheur County, like 21 other counties across Oregon, is managed out of your Sheriff’s Office. In other counties, the Emergency Management director answers directly to the County Court. In Malheur County, the Sheriff is the “director” of Emergency Management.
In addition to Emergency Management, I’m also the division commander for the Communications/911 Division of the Sheriff’s Office. You may see articles in the future from me related to calling Dispatch or using 911, etc. I have been with Malheur County Sheriff’s Office for almost 30 years, holding several different ranks and job assignments before becoming emergency manager.
Even though I am the only county employee assigned to Emergency Management, there are many professionals within the county who make up our Emergency Management Team, later re-named the Local Emergency Planning Committee.
This team is made up of city managers, chiefs of police and fire departments, medical health-care providers, utility companies, HazMat and Owyhee Irrigation, and county representatives from various departments, such as, Environmental Health, Planning and Building. There are representatives from state and federal agencies including the Department of Human Services and Bureau of Land Management. We have representatives from the faith-based community, schools and mass transit. We have Idaho representatives including Payette County Emergency Management and Southwest District Health. I’m leaving a few out, I’m sure, but you get the idea. Anyone who can be associated with emergency management has a roll to play on our committee. Pre-COVID-19, we met monthly.
Emergency Management is responsible for creating, managing and updating all of the County’s emergency plans. I will go over our plans in detail in another article, but several of those plans are available for you by visiting www.malheurco.org. Navigate to the “Sheriff” section and again to the “Emergency Management” division.
My office will draft emergency, disaster, drought and other declarations, and take those before the Malheur County Court. When the County Court signs off on those declarations, I forward them to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and that is how those declarations get to the governor.
There are many grants available for emergency management through FEMA, the State Fire Marshall’s Office and other sources that allow us to do the work we do, without causing a huge strain on the county. I seek out and apply for those grants for projects that keep us current and make us a good regional partner related to emergency management.
Between all those duties (and more) in Emergency Management, and the Dispatch Center, I have also maintained my police certification. I look forward to sharing many things from my divisions, and others as well, in these articles. I know my superiors and colleges have many interesting things to share, as well. I see these articles as very useful and I hope you get as much out of them as I get by contributing to them.
