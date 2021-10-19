In a previous article, I mentioned all the emergency plans that we have that need to be updated. I promised to go in greater detail about those plans and so here goes.
The Emergency Operations Plan is an all-hazards plan that details the proper planning and response to many hazards or disasters that we may see in our area. The EOP is broken down into several different categories called emergency support functions, or ESF’s. Oregon recognizes 18 different emergency support functions and they closely match 15 of those that are recognized by FEMA. Transportation, communications, public works, firefighting, information and planning, mass care, logistics management and resource support, health and medical, search and rescue, hazardous materials, agricultural and animal protection, energy, law enforcement, business and industry and public information. Oregon also recognizes volunteers and donations, cyber and infrastructure security and military support.
The Emergency Operations Plan should be updated every two years. We are currently in the process of updating that plan.
The Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan is a plan designed to anticipate possible hazards we have in and around our communities and try to mitigate any damage, ahead of time, before a disaster strikes.
Imagine that we identified that we had wild grass and weeds growing right up to the back side of Fry Foods or the Snake River Correctional Institution. Our national plan might identify those hazards and plan for removal of that vegetation before a wildfire strikes and causes a lot of damage.
The national plan is updated every five years and was last updated in 2018.
The Local Emergency Planning Committee Plan is a plan that addresses extremely hazardous substances, their storage and response plans in case of an accidental discharge or release. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office has a list of specific substances and materials that, by law, must be reported to the state if companies, warehouses, farms or private entities have volumes of those materials that exceed standards set out by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The local emergency plan was formed in 2018 and this plan was adopted in 2019. It will be updated every five years. We recently included a rail plan that will be filed with the LEPC Plan.
The Community Wildfire Protection Plan is a plan that is put together by local authorities, including the local fire agencies and Rural Fire Protection Associations, in consultation with federal agencies and other interested parties. Such a plan must identify and prioritize areas for hazardous fuel reduction treatments and recommend the types and methods of treatment that will protect one or more at-risk communities and essential infrastructure.
The wildfire protection plan recommends measures that homeowners and communities can take to reduce the ignitability of structures throughout the area addressed by the plan. That plan should be updated every five years. I’m in the process of writing a grant that would pay for that plan to be updated.
The Continuity of Operations Plan, or COOP, is a plan for the Sheriff’s Office specifically to continue operations if the Administration is eliminated or unable to perform their duties, or if we have to evacuate our current location. The COOP identifies alternate locations for housing our jail population, running our Public Safety Answering Point, or dispatch and offices for our patrol staff to operate out of.
There are smaller plans that I have on file, such as debris management or mass fatality response, but these that were outlined were the major plans that require regular updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.