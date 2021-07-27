Are you prepared, should the unthinkable happen? If your water was turned off right now and you knew it wouldn’t be back on for over a week, would you know what to do? If, while traveling, your car was disabled or stuck, would you have enough provisions to survive for a couple of days if your location was remote? Would you have supplies that would allow you to survive if you had to hike away from your car?
Are you two-weeks ready?
Having food and water stores is only a small portion of being two-weeks ready.
Do you have members of your family who have special needs, require daily medication or require electricity for critical medical equipment? What if you and members of your family are separated at the time of a disaster or emergency? Do you have a plan to meet somewhere or get word to each other when phones are down? Do you have plans for your animals when the shelves at the store are bare?
Do you have plans in case your home burns? An evacuation plan? Working smoke detectors? Do you have provisions stored away from your home that you will have access to in case everything in your home burns.
Malheur County residents are fortunate that local emergency services have developed an effective and cooperative emergency response system. Throughout the county, agencies work together closely to prepare for any emergencies that come our way.
While agencies can be in a high state of readiness for disasters, there is no substitute for individual preparedness. Malheur County Emergency Management recommends that you plan to be on your own for a minimum of 72 hours, and even up to 2 weeks. You are not being asked to deal with emergencies alone, but your individual preparedness efforts will allow emergency service agencies to do their best job for you.
Your preparedness and the preparedness of your family could mean the difference between you sitting back and riding out the disaster until services are restored, or you clamoring and fighting over the crowd to get a bucket full of potable water from a distribution site.
For tips on being two-weeks ready and everything else related to local Emergency Management, visit me on my Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/malheurco.org/ or search for Malheur County Emergency Management. You may also visit my website at https://sheriff.malheurco.org/home/divisions/emergency-management/.
The “Malheur County Emergency Preparedness Handbook” is a digital handbook on what you and your family can do to get two-weeks ready. Inside you’ll find answers to all the questions I asked in this article. Make preparing for disasters fun by going through the monthly scavenger hunt for the necessary supplies you will need. If you would like a copy of this digital handbook (in PDF format), message me or e-mail me at rharriman@malheurco.org.
Come see my display in the Commercial Building at the Malheur County Fair July 27-31. I will have ideas for long term food storage and some other ideas for getting two-weeks ready and recommendations on different ready to eat meal options and other things as you are preparing your kits for your family. I hope to see you there.
I also highly recommend visiting Ready.gov or the Two Weeks Ready Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/2WeeksReady.
