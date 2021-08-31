With the exception of the input I get from our Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), I’m usually the Lone Ranger in the daily Emergency Management planning and duties. But when COVID-19 hit Malheur County, I was joined by many other Department Heads and other professionals with a stake in public health. We joined forces and put together our Covid Response Command Team. Members of that team include the Environmental Health Director, the County Planner, the Ambulance Service District Director, the County Building Inspector, the Health Department Director and several industry professionals from within the Health Department.
Emergency Management in Malheur County follows the Incident Command Structure (ICS), or an organized chain of command, with each position filling a roll that helps support the mission of the over-all team. This ad-hoc group of County Employees, that came together to plan and coordinate, formed this ICS Team.
If you have been to any of our COVID-19 Testing sites or Vaccination sites, you have probably seen most of us. We have kept a close eye on the status of COVID-19 in Malheur County, as well as across the state and nation. All the messages brought to you regarding COVID-19 in Malheur County have come through our Command team. Most of the test sites and vaccine sites have been coordinated by our Command team. Our team has also coordinated with other area professionals such as Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario and Valley Family Health Care in a multi-agency task force to help combat COVID-19 in Malheur County.
Some of our testing sites and vaccine sites have had as many as 40 to 60 people working in various positions. Our Command team couldn’t possibly have done all that work with just 10 of us. We had the help of our COVID-19 Taskforce, which was made up of most of our original LEPC members, plus many more Health Care Providers and some additional state offices. We also had Community Based Organizations (CBO’s), volunteers from city and county government offices and private citizens that participated heavily in these events.
I’ve been careful, up to this point, not to single out one agency or organization over the others, because this was a cooperative effort and each and every participant made a significant impact on the outcome of each event. But I have to take the time to single out one group that really played a significant roll in the Malheur County Response to COVID-19. The Nursing students from TVCC carried the brunt of the clinical burden throughout much of the year, in both the testing sites and the vaccine sites. Malheur County was the envy of eastern Oregon by having those students that we could draw from for non-compensated professional assistance. We had all the clinical help that we needed and they received valuable clinical hours in their training. They are truly part of Malheur County history with the help they provided.
The COVID-19 Taskforce, with members of the Command Team, still meet twice a month for COVID-19 and Emergency Management related subjects.
