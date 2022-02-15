Those of us on the eastern side of Oregon have heard the terms “Cascadia”, “Cascadia Subduction Zone” or “Cascadia Rising”, but many of us don’t know exactly what that is. Oregon Emergency Management has been planning and training for a “Cascadia event” since around 2015 and I hope to shed some light on this issue with this article.
The Cascadia Subduction Zone is a 600-mile fault that runs from Northern California, up into British Columbia. The fault itself sits 70 to 100 miles off the Pacific Coast shoreline. This fault consists of the Juan de Fuca tectonic plate subsiding under the North American plate and building pressure.
This fault last erupted in the year 1700, causing a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and resultant tsunami that decimated our western shoreline. Evidence of that quake has been discovered along the Oregon coast as well as in Japan. Pacific Northwest Native American lore also supports this event in that time frame.
Scientists have determined that this fault produces a major earthquake every 190 to 1200 years. Those scientists estimate a 37% chance that a major 7.1 magnitude, or greater, the quake will occur off of our coast within the next 50 years.
High impact areas of western Oregon hit hardest by a quake of this magnitude would include Curry, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Lincoln, Tillamook, and Clatsop counties. Mid-range impact areas include the metropolitan areas including Washington, Multnomah, and Clackamas counties, as well as all counties west of the Cascades.
These folks can expect ground shaking from 4-6 minutes, causing massive critical infrastructure damage. Liquefaction and landslides, causing disruption of transportation routes. One hundred-foot-high Tsunami inundation to coastal areas with as little as 15 minutes’ notice. Up to 25,000 fatalities resulted from the combined effects of the earthquakes and tsunami. Tens of thousands of buildings and structures were destroyed. Tens of thousands of people are in need of shelter because their homes were destroyed and $30+ billion in economic loss.
Oregon Emergency Management, Statewide Emergency managers, and even outside our state (Idaho), plan and train for just such an event and how we will respond. The western side has been stockpiling equipment and provisions for the massive search and rescue efforts that will be required, for the shelter and care for all of those displaced by an event like this, and for the massive amount of resources that will need to be appropriated. Those of us to the east also prepare for sending supplies, equipment, and personnel in that direction. We prepare for hundreds or thousands of refugees that may need temporary housing and care. In Malheur County, we prepare for the line of commercial trucks, equipment, and other resources that may be coming through our communities en route to the hardest hit in the west.
All this while we continue to deal with our droughts, winter storms, wildfires, floods, and every other disaster that Oregon can provide. We pray it won’t happen, but we prepare for when it does.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.