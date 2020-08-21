Billions (that’s billions, with a B) of dollars will be spent by the candidates in this year’s presidential election. And billions more (that’s billions, with a B) will be spent on campaigns for Senate and House seats.
I have to ask. Where the heck does all that money go? I certainly won’t get any of it, and I bet you won’t, either. Someone is getting rich off this altogether messed-up ritual, and I have a stinking hunch if you find out who that is, you’ll find who’s to blame for danged near every problem facing the country and the world.
Here’s what I think we should do …
Political campaigns should take no more than two months, and candidates for federal office should be allowed to spend no more than $50,000 on their campaigns. Every candidate for federal office would receive one hour of television time to make their case, and there’d be only one debate for any office.
I realize this may sound draconian, but if you need more than two months to make your case, your case is pretty weak, and if you can’t spend money prudently, why should we put you in charge of the country’s finances?
Also, before their names can even be placed on the ballot, candidates should have to pass a basic civics test. If they don’t know their function, (which far too few federal elected officials do,) how can we expect them to perform that function?
Also, all elected federal officials should be paid minimum wage by the hour. Just like everyone else, if they don’t show up for work, they don’t get paid. How long do you think it’d be before the minimum wage was raised to a liveable level?
Furthermore, the government-funded, single-payer health care federal officials currently receive should be eliminated. If elected officials had to deal with health insurance companies like everyone else, how long do you think it’d be before Medicare for all was the rallying cry for both parties?
And speaking of elected officials being treated like any other citizen, any law, regulation, restriction or policy set for the population at large by elected federal officials should pertain to said elected officials, as well. No exceptions. Yes, this is implied in the Constitution, but there’s a certain elected federal official who has the male bovine fecal matter idea his office places him above the law. He, his supporters, and the entire danged country must disabuse ourselves of that silly idea. Elected officials are citizens first. No one, not even the president, is above the law and the Constitution.
And while I’m ranting and raving, let’s talk taxation. Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. famously wrote, “Taxes are what we pay for civilized society.”
Craig Carter just now wrote, “Everyone loves the things taxes pay for, but no one wants to pay taxes. Everyone’s proud to be an American until the bill for citizenship comes due.”
I recently heard Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos made $13 billion (that’s billion, with a B) in one day, and he probably won’t pay a dime in federal taxes on it.
Sorry, that ain’t right. Everyone, from Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett to Joe and Marge Six Pack should pay the same percentage of their income in taxes. No deductions, no loopholes. (State taxes would be a smaller percentage.) And if you’re found guilty of tax evasion, you should be immediately deported. (Let’s see if some other country would want a mooch who doesn’t want to pay for civilized society.)
And now, having proofread this column, I fully expect a spate of letters, accusing me of being a socialist. To which, I can only reply, “You obviously haven’t read Karl Marx, have you?”
Fair ain’t a communist or a capitalist ideal. It’s simply a worthwhile pursuit. Moreover, the fact that life ain’t fair is a miserable excuse for going out of your way to make it unfair.
