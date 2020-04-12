When a guy becomes a bona fide geezer, he figures he’s experienced about all he’s gonna.
Looking back on it, (editing out the boring, the embarrassing, and most of the danged foolish …).
I lettered in track in high school, and majored in drinking and girls in college (I was pretty good at two, and terrible at one. Guess which.).
I got kicked out of a casino in Vegas for flirting with a poker dealer. What can I say? She was pretty and she smiled at me. Turns out the mob, who ran Vegas at the time, frowned on such things. Who knew? (By the way, I hear the corporate interests that now run Vegas also frown on such things. Inflexible snits.)
Moving on, in college, I dated a sorority girl, which was sort of like being locked in a closet with a badger (The badger probably would’ve complained, and bitten, less.).
Because my best friend’s roommate was in charge of organizing concerts at the University of Montana, I got to party with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band. (Actually, they partied, I passed out.)
And speaking of partying, I spent a birthday in Butte, Montana. My birthday is St. Patrick’s Day, which is a huge deal in that ultra-tough mining town. I didn’t have to pay for anything and I got kissed a lot. People tell me I had a real good time. I don’t remember much (Do you sense a theme?).
I ran The Race to Robie Creek four years in a row (And broke my foot halfway through the fifth.).
Oh, yeah, and I was held up at gunpoint. I worked at a convenience store, and one night, this guy and his very big gun came in, demanding all the money in the till ( I handed over the cash, and asked him if he wanted some beer or chips to go with that.).
I’m not bragging. I merely mention these things to illustrate I’ve done stuff, and it seemed that was about all there was to it.
And then I up and had a stroke last year. Dumb luck and miracle medicine saved me from major complications. I mix up personal pronouns and can’t keep my finger off the comma key, but again, I figured that was gonna be it. Life from that point on was gonna be a snooze-fest.
And then 2020 happened.
Yep, the rabbit hole known as 2020 finds me in the midst of my first, (and I sincerely hope only) global pandemic, and my first (and I sincerely hope only) bona fide earthquake.
Let’s start with the pandemic.
Do you like the mask? My sister-in-law made it. I realize I look like a pimple with glasses, but the CDC says I should wear it, which is a good reason to wear it, and the president says he won’t wear one, which is an even better reason to wear it.
So, Lovely Wife and I are sheltered in place, doing our part to flatten the curve. She’s learning to practice “remote learning,” and I go to work a few days a week, so people can buy Skittles and Red Bull (There are essentials and then there are essentials, right?).
As for the earthquake, Lovely Wife and I dealt with that differently. She was upstairs in the dining room, so she huddled under our oak table.
I, on the other hand, was in my Writing Dungeon in the basement, and recalling that I’d heard you should head to the “core” of the house in an earthquake, (Where all the pipes are) I went to the laundry room.
Turns out she did the smart thing while I fell for a myth. Yep, I could’ve huddled under my desk, but no! I chose to commune with dirty workout clothes.
(He died as he lived.)
So what do I think of the quakey pandemic?
Putting it in life perspective, I place the two somewhere between getting kicked out of a casino and dating a sorority girl. (The sorority girl being the pandemic. No, she’s the earthquake. No, she’s…)
I eagerly anticipate angry correspondence from sorority girls…
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
