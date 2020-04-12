To put it as simply as possible, Adam Brown is not the mayor of Ontario. Riley Hill was elected to that position. If either of them cannot perform their duties to the satisfaction of the residents of the city and it’s employees, they should submit their resignation effective immediately.

And Ben Peterson is also not in control of this city. His ideas have proven to be sheer lunacy and highly irregular.

With the current emergency situation facing all of us we cannot and will not accept a return to the “old ways” of governing this city.

Kindly stop wasting our time and MONEY and get it in gear!

There isn’t a lot to be cordial about, I’m sorry.

Steven Dinius,

Ontario

Tags

Load comments