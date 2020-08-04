My family and I have been enjoying Lake Owyhee a lot this summer! Cool lake water, paddleboards, nice scenery. Last weekend I participated in a “clean-up” hosted by Friends of the Owyhee and was happy to do so as I had noticed through the season how trashed some areas had become. Not to be too graphic, but I pulled out feces, diapers, and tampons wedged in crevices or under rocks, cigarette butts, fishing line and hooks, styrofoam, and plenty of cans, and LOTS of glass shards. I noticed the high stand of the lake this year was marked by sticks and driftwood, but underneath was disintegrated plastic bags, lids, lighters, etc. All in all, I probably cleaned an area 1/4 of a football field. Some other friends (folks from Parma and Nyssa) did about the same. We hardly put a dent.
Last year, I was quoted by her in the Argus about plastics in the Lower Owyhee below the dam and noted “all rivers and plastic go to the ocean.” But all this stuff in the lake, does it go to the ocean? Nope. That reservoir is the agricultural life blood for over 70,000 acres of the Four Rivers Region. And its shores are laden with macroplastics which wash in as microplastics. It may seem far-fetched, but just last spring two peer reviewed journals showed findings of microplastics in lettuce, potatoes, and apples, sampled at the supermarket. “We don’t yet know enough about how ingesting microplastics affects our health” a summary article proclaims. It is very difficult to filter microplastics out of water, and therefore must be controlled at the source. Please, if you visit Lake Owyhee State Park — pack in and pack out, plus pick up some excess. Keep your ears open for another Owyhee Friends cleanup.
Sammy Castonguay
Ontario
