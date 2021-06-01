WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
The Argus Observer is announcing Safety First, a new weekly opinion column, which will run on the Tuesday Opinion page, with the first column to start on June 8. The subject will center around public safety and will include articles from several members of local law enforcement, fire and other agencies involved with keeping the public informed and safe. The subject matter will vary from week to week.
The reader will be informed of laws that affect them. Did you know the fine for not following the Move Over Law (ORS 811.147) in Oregon is $265? Always move over when you see law enforcement and motorists stopped on the shoulder. It is for their safety and yours.
All Oregon counties are in charge of Emergency Management for their citizens. All emergency plans come under this department made up of team members from various backgrounds, such as health departments, schools, law enforcement agencies, etc. Search and rescue is organized and run by the Sheriff’s Department. If you stray from your hunting partners next fall or your party loses its way or becomes stranded, this team made up of law enforcement and volunteers may come to your rescue.
Did you know there is a light bulb available that you should perhaps consider not buying? It is a compact fluorescent light bulb (commonly called CFL bulbs). When it overheats, it shoots sparks, potentially causing fires. I learned that one talking to Ontario Fire Chief Leighton one day. I have ridden with the the medics. Many citizens don’t pull over when you hear the EMT’s siren and see their flashing lights. The same is true for law enforcement sirens. I volunteered to write down your license plates.
LifeWays is reorganizing and changing some of its locations. Their contributors to this column will inform you of what is important with mental health issues.
There are endless topics on keeping your home, personal property and businesses safe: I hope you’re all locking your doors these days. Times have changed. If you leave your keys in your car, expect to see it headed for Interstate 84 and fast. When to call 911 and when not to call 911? That is the question.
When I hear people complain about certain scenarios, I feel compelled to enlighten them on the rights of “the bad guy.” Not a popular topic. When a known “bad guy” is thought to be hiding out in a particular location, police cannot just break down the door and rush in to apprehend said “bad guy.” There are issues, such as probable cause and required warrants, with few exceptions. State and federal laws are in place to protect the individual. You’ll learn about that in this ongoing column, as well.
As I said earlier, the topics will be varied, enlightening and interesting. It is our hope that we answer some of your questions. Our first responders and public safety agencies have a tough job to do. They could use our help by our being more informed.
