MAGGIE WOOD is a retired educator and was the initial organizer of Citizens on Patrol, a volunteer-based group which provides the city extra eyes and which began in February of 2015. She is also the organizer the Safety First column. Citizens can submit questions for the column to editor@argusobserver.com with “safety” in the subject line or by calling them in to (541) 823-4818. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.