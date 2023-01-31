SALEM — On Jan. 17, Oregon Senate Democrats rolled out their “Oregon Works” agenda for the 2023 Legislative Session.
“We all deserve to live with dignity in safe, sustainable homes, free from racism and discrimination with equal access to quality health care, world-class schools, secure, good-paying jobs,” said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber. “Our ‘Oregon Works’ agenda will strive to make these ideals a reality for every person in every corner of our state.”
During the 2023 Legislative Session, Senate Democrats will focus on the following.
Address homelessness and tackle housing affordability
• Prevent homelessness by protecting renters and other housing-vulnerable communities, including the disabled, seniors, veterans, and children aging out of foster care.
• Urgently respond to the needs of the currently unhoused, including rapid rehousing, behavioral health and addiction, and safe and effective shelter space.
• Boost the production of affordable rental housing, affordable homeownership opportunities, and market-rate housing for the middle class.
• Work with local governments to protect and restore the safety, integrity, and cleanliness of public spaces, neighborhoods, and business districts.
Strengthen community safety and justice for all Oregonians
• Improve Oregon’s public defense system to protect fair access to justice.
• Address community response to personal safety and property crime.
• Improving law enforcement training, providing increased statewide law enforcement resources, and working to reduce recidivism.
• Advance common sense gun safety legislation to keep our communities safe.
Promote economic opportunity and protect Oregon workers
• Ensure protections for Oregonians in the workplace and resources for working families.
• Invest in small businesses and encourage apprenticeship opportunities.
• Be competitive in bringing semiconductor investment to Oregon by leveraging state and federal funds and strengthening the workforce pipeline.
• Take action to address the cost of living increases and bring more living wage jobs to Oregon.
• Ensure effective multimodal infrastructure that supports statewide commerce and public transportation options.
Ensure access to affordable health care and caring for Oregonians
• Protects Oregonian’s rights to choose and access abortion and other needed reproductive services.
• Focus interventions to grow Oregon’s medical, addiction, behavioral, and mental health workforce while stabilizing healthcare financing.
• Improve access to quality care and modernize our state's public health response while expanding access to mental health care and addiction recovery services and implementing crisis interventions statewide.
• Invest in social determinants of health by meeting the basic needs of healthy living.
Support a clean and sustainable environment and protecting against wildfires
• Improve energy efficiency in homes and buildings to lower energy costs for Oregonians and help meet our decarbonization goals.
• Reduce pollution and support the green economy.
• Provide support to communities affected and recovering from recent catastrophic fires and improve wildfire suppression efforts and early detection.
• Increase collaboration between communities and industries to provide adequate and affordable coverage for property most affected by wildfires.
Support Oregon’s school workforce and students
• Address shortages in our K-12 workforce by focusing on workplace protections and reducing barriers to hiring.
• Support teachers and support staff to expand programming that provides stability, tutoring, mental and emotional support, and safe places for students' success.
• Equip advocates with necessary tools to hold school districts accountable for violations of state and federal law and to urgently remedy violations that threaten civil rights or access to education, physical safety, and student dignity.
• Reform Oregon’s financial aid system to allow Oregonians of all ages to access the technical training and higher education they need without accumulating crushing levels of debt.
• Provide first-generation college and university students with clear pathways to complete their programs on time.
Safeguard democracy and ensure efficient government
• Protect fair and equitable elections and equal access to democracy for all Oregonians.
• Hold the government accountable and improve responsiveness when delivering efficient and quality services.
• Balance the state budget and ensure Oregonians have access to vital services.
