SALEM — On Jan. 17, Oregon Senate Democrats rolled out their “Oregon Works” agenda for the 2023 Legislative Session.

“We all deserve to live with dignity in safe, sustainable homes, free from racism and discrimination with equal access to quality health care, world-class schools, secure, good-paying jobs,” said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber. “Our ‘Oregon Works’ agenda will strive to make these ideals a reality for every person in every corner of our state.”



Tags

Load comments