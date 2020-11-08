There is a lot calling for our attention right now and communities across Oregon and the country are struggling in the face of a global pandemic, catastrophic wildfires, and a very fractured and divisive political atmosphere. Now, more than ever, we need something to come together around. For the people of Malheur County and Oregonians across that state, that has been public lands and the Owyhee Canyonlands.
Thanks to Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley’s dedication, vision, and leadership, unlikely allies have come together to create a healthier future for public lands, waters, and wildlife in Malheur County and the many people who care for and depend upon them. Today we have an important opportunity that has been over five decades in the making. The Malheur Community Empowerment for Owyhee Act (S.2828) provides Malheur County with vital economic development opportunities that support local economies and communities while safeguarding the Owyhee Canyonlands and surrounding lands for recreation and wildlife habitat for current and future generations.
This bill is the result of months of consultation in 2019 led by Wyden that brought together sportsmen and women, local ranchers representing the Owyhee Basin Stewardship Coalition, tribal nations, county representatives, local groups like Friends of the Owyhee, conservationists, business leaders, and others to share perspectives on how to improve the long-term ecological health of public lands in Malheur County.
S.2828 is a compromise. And compromise is tough: No one got everything they wanted but everyone got something they needed. And we can’t let perfect stand in the way of the good. S.2828 is landmark legislation that seeks to address threats to the public lands in Malheur County including wildfire, invasive species, and inappropriate development. It’s an economic development and conservation bill that gives voice to local concerns and lifts up rural Oregon communities at a time when such support is needed most. Depending on the results of this upcoming election, we face a lot of uncertainty about whether a possible National Monument designation could arise again. S.2828 is a broadly supported, solid solution for this landscape and we need to get it passed this year.
Friends of the Owyhee stands by the process that produced S.2828 and calls on all groups involved to do the same. Now is the time when we need to honor our commitments and keep working with Sens. Wyden and Merkley and Rep. Greg Walden (whose seat was just secured by Cliff Bentz) on this vital legislation to ensure that S.2828 achieves its promise for public lands in Malheur County and the people and enterprises that depend on the Owyhee Canyonlands. Our public lands and communities need these kinds of solutions right now.
