The truth surrounding a movement to get eastern Oregon to become part of Idaho continues to be skewed while the matter has been floated to both statehouses. Joint memorial bills have been floated this session in the Oregon Senate and Idaho House, which mirror each other in asking the other state’s Legislature to hold discussions on moving the border.
Idaho House Joint Memorial 1 passed the House — though not unanimously — on Wednesday and is now in the Senate State Affairs Committee.
Oregon Senate Joint Memorial 2 was referred to the Senate Committee on Rules on Jan. 15. As of the date of this publication, that committee’s calendar for this week did not include any work on that bill.
The language in the Idaho bill carries some truth. Some rural Oregonians have indeed “become “increasingly frustrated with their state government,” and some have also “historically voted similar to Idaho’s majority political party.” But then it goes on to say 11 eastern Oregon counties “have approved ballot measures that indicate their desire to become counties of Idaho.”
Oregon’s ballot measure also states that “11 counties of eastern Oregon have approved ballot measures regarding making eastern Oregon a part of Idaho.”
But we didn’t.
Opponents have repeatedly said Greater Idaho has conflated supporting discussions over the border with supporting moving the border. Not only that, some say they voted yes because they thought it was to bring pros and cons to the table, not just to push an agenda to actually do it.
As such, I personally have a real problem with misinformation showing up in legislative text in both statehouses. But it’s not surprising to me, because it is the same disingenuous information I’ve heard and seen espoused by Greater Idaho members, who worked with lawmakers on those bills.
The movement continues to skew facts to fit their mission every time they issue a news release. In releases from the movement’s Spokesman Matt McCaw on Feb. 13 and Feb. 15 regarding traction on the bill in the Idaho statehouse, it reads “a poll a year ago showed that 68% of northwestern Oregonian voters want it to have a hearing.” Missing completely is the fact that the poll only included slightly more than 1,000 registered voters from the Willamette Valley, where more than 3 million people resided as of 2018.
When I called McCaw to ask him about this on Wednesday, he said “I think most people assume polling was done and … most people assume you’re not actually saying. It’s common phrasing.”
He also said they weren’t trying to be disingenuous.
Citing the Claremont Institute
On or about Feb. 10, Greater Idaho released a 99-page study from the Claremont Institute — which is a small conservative think tank — about the economics of moving the border. It’s worth noting that study was conducted by an Idaho-based firm that was hired by the Claremont Institute.
The summary on the front page of that study misleadingly states that 11 counties in eastern Oregon “have voted in favor of this proposition.”
Where they got that information from and how they got involved in the study are unknown.
When I asked McCaw how much Greater Idaho paid for the study, he said they didn’t and that it was commissioned by the Claremont Institute. When asked how Greater Idaho got synced up with the Claremont Institute, McCaw said, “I have no idea,” adding that the study began “before I got involved in this whole process.”
But the study was released since McCaw has been involved and he recently cited it during testimony at Idaho’s statehouse.
I pointed out the misleading summary statement to McCaw and asked why they keep insisting that voting to discuss the pros and cons of something and poorly attended meetings indicates overall favor of the proposal?
“I’m not sure,” he said. “We continue to say voters are passing measures asking elected leaders to look into moving the border. All of the measures are slightly different … what we’re saying is, ‘The people in eastern Oregon are ready to have this conversation.”
Being willing to talk about all sides of an issue does not indicate willingness to jump all in.
When it comes to integrity surrounding people’s votes, it’s worth noting that a senior Claremont Institute fellow John Eastman, defended former president Donald Trump’s fraudulent election charges. The State Bar of California in January filed 11 disciplinary charges against Eastman over “false and misleading statements regarding purported election fraud,” and is seeking his disbarment. As of the publishing of this article, Eastman is still listed as a senior fellow with institute, and no massive voter fraud has been found anywhere — not even in Georgia, where now an election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied.
When asked if he was concerned about Eastman’s ties to Claremont Institute, McCaw said he had no idea about that and therefore no comment on it.
If Oregon voters were frustrated at not being listened to in Salem, aren’t they just as frustrated at having the facts misconstrued to fit the Greater Idaho movement’s mission?
Idaho stands to gain at least one congressional seat and electoral vote from such a giant border move, while Oregon’s presence in Washington would wither.
While facts keep slipping away from the Greater Idaho movement, I’m grateful to report that eastern Oregon lawmakers say the minority party is being heard in Salem this session. If the Greater Idaho movement is what it took to get heard, then I’m glad they are listening. Because while I grew up in and still love Idaho, I moved to Oregon — even if it is just over the border.
