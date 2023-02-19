Study summary includes misinformation

The highlighted statement is misinformation that is on the front page of a 99-page study recently released on behalf of the Greater Idaho movement. The study was commissioned by the Claremont Institute — a small conservative think tank for which a senior fellow is former President Donald Trump's lawyer, who is now facing disbarment in California over his unfounded claims regarding election fraud.

The truth surrounding a movement to get eastern Oregon to become part of Idaho continues to be skewed while the matter has been floated to both statehouses. Joint memorial bills have been floated this session in the Oregon Senate and Idaho House, which mirror each other in asking the other state’s Legislature to hold discussions on moving the border.

Idaho House Joint Memorial 1 passed the House — though not unanimously — on Wednesday and is now in the Senate State Affairs Committee.



Tags

Load comments