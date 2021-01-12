Ontario residents: We are part of Oregon — like it or not.
That means wear a mask, closures of some businesses temporarily and restaurants have take-out only or tents set up outside.
We have a poker room, which is packed most nights and no one is stopping them. A few businesses are not requiring masks. Complaints have been registered against them. No one enforces it. Local police do not have time or do not want to.
The closest thing we have to prevention of COVID is a mask. We don’t know if the vaccine will work or when we will receive it.
I want Oregon to open up, but as long as Idaho has different rules for prevention — or views — it is hard to know. So, we need to wear a mask.
James Hiscocks,
Ontario
