A school board that has been embroiled in dispute with the school district for nearly two years hit an ultimate low on March 8 while evaluating its superintendent in a public setting at her request. Despite an introduction from Ontario School Board of Directors Chairwoman Renae Corn at the onset of the meeting to keep things civil, there were several points of the meeting which were anything but.
The top of these was when board member Derrick Draper took Superintendent Nicole Albisu to task over the title of a book being read in an after-hours administrative book club. He found out about it, he said, through Ontario Middle School Principal Lisa Longoria’s Facebook page in a comment she had made to someone else. He claimed that title, “Leading While Female,” was inappropriate and referenced it as “participating in a discrimination situation.” Draper conjectured during the meeting that male administrators may not have known about the book club. He confirmed that it was only his opinion and not a fact during a lengthy phone call with me on Tuesday. (We also decided in that conversation I didn’t owe him any corrections.)
The fact that Draper suggested the book was somehow discriminatory is either because he didn’t realize it was a book about gender equity in educational leadership or because he doesn’t value that equity. I’d like to believe it was the former of the two and that while he was on Facebook, he overlooked myriad upcoming conferences around the nation spurred by the book, including some at universities and colleges. Oregon State University held a virtual panel based on the book in September of 2020. The authors of the book aim to help “both women and men educational leaders confront and close the gender equity gap.”
The aforementioned “discrimination situation” came to light near the end of the evaluation when Albisu said she had recently filed a formal discrimination complaint against members of the board and that members of the board had retaliated in her evaluation.
Who disparaged whom?
Another stark moment in the March 8 meeting came when, in reading from prepared statements, Draper and board member Eric Evans echoed the same phrases. They both alleged that Albisu “allowed” Longoria to “disparage the board in the newspaper.” (Who were they evaluating anyway?) Their particular phrasing of words is not found anywhere in school policy or board contract, which certainly gives the impression that the two met before the evaluation to collaborate on corroborating evidence.
Longoria stating that the board didn’t listen to her request is not disparaging, it is the truth. She told the board in a meeting in January she would need just one more week, but Draper and Evans were among those on the board pressing for an earlier start and were critical of those not ready sooner. (Maybe they forgot all those ever-changing state mandates school districts were constantly navigating over the past year regarding COVID-19.) What is disparaging, is Draper criticizing the book for its title. Furthermore it is against policy for Evans and Draper to bring up issues with Longoria in a public setting.
Constructive criticism vs. public criticism
Board member Craig Geddes said Albisu “does not respond well to criticism from board members,” and does poorly with “self reflection,” however, the board has not met once with Albisu in two years to deliver any constructive criticism, and the Oregon School Boards Association has suggested that be done at least quarterly.
Instead of giving constructive criticism on regular basis throughout the year, the board has dwindled to actual criticism during public school board meetings over such matters as not being ready to return to in-person learning when board members wanted, airing personal parental grievances in meetings (the last place they are supposed to do that), and over a school bond that didn’t pass in 2019 that, frankly, the board should have been better at promoting. Per OSBA, the board members have a responsibility to become advocates for the bond measures, and the superintendent and administrators support advocacy activities.
OSBA also states that evaluating the superintendent is most effective when used for strengthening the relationship between board and superintendent. For a year the board has had the opportunity to meet with Albisu and go over concerns and her goals, but instead has sidestepped that important responsibility.
Citing a break from policy while breaking from policy
Rather than use appropriate channels to air grievances per operating agreement, Draper does things differently. This includes recently accepting a secretly recorded tape from a staffer and airing his parental grievances at meetings where he is only supposed to be acting as a board member. Even Albisu’s evaluation wasn’t safe from that. Which begs the question, why does Draper not follow proper protocols (per contract) and allow issues to work their way through appropriate channels simultaneously having an issue with alleged policy breaks by Albisu?
Draper even suggested termination of Albisu’s contract at one point. He, Geddes and Evans seem more focused on teacher turnover rates at the high school than student success rates. In schools throughout America, positions are constantly opening and closing (the Argus Classified pages are proof of local changes in many schools, not just Ontario). A primary rate overlooked, however, is the graduation rate. Albisu has been the leader of the district for eight years, in which time graduation rates have skyrocketed. In 2019, we reported that the 2017-18 rate was 10% higher than the state average, and had jumped more than 37% in the previous six years. In 2011-12, the grad rate was 52% and by 2019 it was near 90%.
Why would you terminate someone who surely played a role in that success?
‘Dignity and courtesy’
The community has watched the relationship between elected officials and paid school leaders become soaked in contentious debate and rumor, and investigations into wrongdoing by board members or administrators have cost the taxpayers $28,000 in legal fees in 2019-20. It is still unknown how much has been spent on legal fees for the 2020-21 school year, or how much more may be spent.
The back-and-forth between board and admin started picking up steam in 2019 when an unsigned email sought the resignation of board members Evans and Draper. An investigation ensued and the two were not fully exonerated, but it was found they hadn’t broken any laws.
The tension continued into 2020 when Evans filed a tort claim against the district claim regarding that email; however, investigators turned up no wrongdoing. And when the board decided not to release the findings of that investigation, Board Chairman and longtime board member Mike Blackaby resigned. In a follow up statement to the newspaper he said he believed in the district and that he would continue to support students, administration, faculty and staff — notably missing was the board.
The board recently OK’d the investigation into Albisu’s discrimination complaint, and at the same time opted not to investigate Draper for his actions, which may have violated policy or the staffer who took him the recording.
Geddes, Draper and Evans recently won the vote to hear a presentation on a survey which would cost $40,000 of taxpayers’ money to determine “what is going well and where improvements could be made by the district or board.”
Survey says: You should know by now.
Enough is enough. It is time for board members to clean up or move on. The taxpayers, students, staff and administrators at Ontario School District deserve a board with members who don’t have personal dogs in the fight, especially when its plainly obvious to the public eye and other board members.
As Board member Blanca Rodriguez said during the evaluation, “A person can only take so much.”
At the onset of Albisu’s evaluation, Corn said she hoped for a “return to proper dignity and courtesy among board members, administrators, staff, students, parents and community members.”
It is my hope, too.
