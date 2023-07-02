In 2022, Oregon farmers planted 43,000 acres of potatoes worth $281 million. This was dwarfed by Idaho’s 295,000 acres which raked in $1.4 billion. Onions are farther down on the list for veggies produced in Oregon, but a bid from eastern Oregon in 2021 to make that crop the state veggie will likely never get another look. Oregon lawmakers officially designated the potato as Oregon’s vegetable in the last weeks of this year’s legislative session. Lawmakers celebrated selecting the tuber by sitting down to enjoy batches of the deep-fried variety, according to one report. Notably, they didn’t eat Tater Tots — which were born right here in Ontario and also were touted as one reason behind the proposal.
I grew up in Idaho, so I’m naturally shocked over this, there’s just no getting around it. I was younger than 10 when the Idaho Potato Commission (born in 1937) introduced Potato Buddy, and I was a high-schooler when Spuddy Buddy rolled out. Not only does Oregon's new state potato feel like a case of stolen identity (yep, I said it), it once again feels like eastern Oregon’s voice falls on mostly deaf ears in Salem.
Eastern Oregon did fight the good fight to be recognized by the state with more than a billion pounds of onions grown here annually. Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, introduced a bill in 2021 on behalf of the Eastern Oregon Border Board. And this year, when he realized the battle may finally be lost, he urged lawmakers to celebrate all veggies ahead of a vote on Senate Concurrent Resolution 3.
Even folks in western Idaho appreciate how good onions are, which is likely why a Weiser-based theater troupe isn’t called the Illustrious Potato Skin Players.
But, since Oregon is set on following in Idaho’s footsteps, I hope someone will pay attention to the long-established Idaho Potato Commission. Its website provides an array of information about the state’s tuber. But more importantly, it offers an abundance of healthy recipes — including kid-friendly ones — that can be made at home, instead of enjoyed in brief moments spent at a fast-food eatery where people are likely disconnected from their food source.
Will Oregon make its tuber a registered trademark? Will they create an official mascot? Will they go to the great lengths Idaho has to make it known how wonderful this ubiquitous vegetable is? Well, I suppose at the end of the day, it’s true: imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — except in the case of imitation potatoes. No, thanks, my real potatoes don’t come from a box.
Leslie Thompson is the managing editor of the Argus Observer. She can be reached at lesliet@argusobserver.com or (541) 823-4818.
