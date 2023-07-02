In 2022, Oregon farmers planted 43,000 acres of potatoes worth $281 million. This was dwarfed by Idaho’s 295,000 acres which raked in $1.4 billion. Onions are farther down on the list for veggies produced in Oregon, but a bid from eastern Oregon in 2021 to make that crop the state veggie will likely never get another look. Oregon lawmakers officially designated the potato as Oregon’s vegetable in the last weeks of this year’s legislative session. Lawmakers celebrated selecting the tuber by sitting down to enjoy batches of the deep-fried variety, according to one report. Notably, they didn’t eat Tater Tots — which were born right here in Ontario and also were touted as one reason behind the proposal.

I grew up in Idaho, so I’m naturally shocked over this, there’s just no getting around it. I was younger than 10 when the Idaho Potato Commission (born in 1937) introduced Potato Buddy, and I was a high-schooler when Spuddy Buddy rolled out. Not only does Oregon's new state potato feel like a case of stolen identity (yep, I said it), it once again feels like eastern Oregon’s voice falls on mostly deaf ears in Salem.



