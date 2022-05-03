Opinion: Prioritizing water conservation starts at home

As drought conditions continue to persist across the West, with exceptional and extreme conditions overtaking most of Oregon, many people still don’t understand how lack of water will impact them in the long run and what — if much — can be done by the human race to change the course of history.
During a recent talk, eastern Oregon lawmakers talked about the need to empower local communities with knowledge when it comes to water.
This includes helping those communities to understand their water supply and whether they can continue to meet demands or have the capacity to take on more users.
In communities overcome by drought, such as Lake County, conversations are well underway.
In other communities, those talks are just beginning or still somewhere on a distant horizon. Yet, as Rep. Mark Owens, R-Harney County, said during a virtual town hall last week, we must consider these difficult conversations as a critical need for the overall water supply. This includes talking about restrictions, storage, diversion and delivery.
At two recent meetings, Ontario City Councilor John Kirby implored his colleagues on the council to do something on the local level to help ease tension on the local water supply, citing the drought as worsening.
His plea was just that on April 10, but he caught some attention at the April 26 meeting when he asked for some kind of process to be set up to save water. As such, staff are expected to come back at the next meeting with a report about actions taken in the past, which included restricted watering schedules.
It’s long past time to face the truth: The shrinking water supply could mean our children’s children not having regular access to clean drinking water.
That time is ever-nearer, with researchers predicting it could happen in the Southwest and Central U.S. as soon as 28 years from now.
Conversations with elected leaders can’t wrap up soon enough, but procedure and policy — rather than patch fixes — still will take time to develop. This is especially true for lawmakers at the state level.
While leaders are exploring those conversations, there are a number of things that people can do in their own home to save water and money.
Following are 10 ideas from American Rivers that are said to have a “big impact on water demand in local communities.”
1. Turn off the faucet while brushing your teeth.
2. Only run the washing machine and dishwasher when you have a full load.
3. Use a low flow shower head and faucet aerators.
4. Fix leaks.
5. Install a dual flush or low flow toilet or put a conversion kit on your existing toilet.
6. Don’t overwater your lawn or water during peak periods, and install rain sensors on irrigation systems.
7. Install a rain barrel for outdoor watering.
8. Plant a rain garden for catching stormwater runoff from your roof, driveway, and other hard surfaces.
9. Monitor your water usage on your water bill and ask your local government about a home water audit.
10. Share your knowledge about saving water through conservation and efficiency with your neighbors.
