For the right person, the Ontario City Council won’t need a financial plan or lengthy proposal to lease its facilities — even ones already being used for public safety training — at least that’s how it currently seems. After hearing about this recent decision, there has been a public outcry that the City Council needs to make public safety a higher priority.
In an about-face on Tuesday night, the council did not ask for a financial plan, request a proposal or presentation about the planned purposes of a local businessman to lease one of its facilities. This was exactly opposite from their first meeting in July, when they told event planner Ron Dillon, of Ontario, he’d have to come back with a more solid financial plan to lease a space not currently being used by the city.
Dillon wanted to set up speed boat races a few times a year at the unused former golf course. The races have the potential to be a boon for the economy, too, as they could attract thousands of spectators at a time.
On the other hand, leasing a facility to Dan Jones, also of Ontario, will displace city staff from being able to fully train locally — for at least 40 months. The Ontario Fire Department has been using the former public works facility and surrounding lots for fire training for the last several months, with the eventual goal to build the space out as a multi-agency fire training facility, a plan that’s been in place for more than three years. However, Jones wants to lease part of that area. It’s about 4,880 square feet of building space, which includes a shop and an office, according to Community Development Director Dan Cummings.
During the July 27 meeting, the council barely discussed what it is that Dan Jones’ Gel Fire Systems is, seeming to already know. And Jones didn’t make any presentation about his business other than future plans to build. Mayor Riley Hill referred to GelFire as a business that “hires employees and does things,” when justifying why he wanted to see it stay in Ontario, and Councilor John Kirby said a business owned by Jones’ father, Firecon, “actively produced fire suppression equipment used all over the U.S. and other countries.”
According to its website, GelFire Systems is a private industry, which contracts with an assortment of federal government agencies for its Terra Torch. However, the torches do not suppress fire, like Kirby said. Rather, the torches create fire by using a special gel fuel blend, which include a host of chemicals, such as ferric sulfate and phosphoric acid that include environmental cautions, such as not flushing it down a drain or dumping it in the sewer and not letting it get on the ground or in a waterway.
A letter to City Manager Adam Brown that was included in the council packet, stated that the building Jones is currently using is being sold and that “time was of the essence.” At the the City Council meeting, he said his thoughts were to “possibly postpone” building his own facility, planned at S.W. 19th Ave — but also stated that he had everything ready to start that process. Jones said supply disruptions were so bad that “you can’t get a water heater.”
However, a quick call by the newspaper on Friday to several local businesses that sell water heaters — including Kinney and Keele True Value, which is owned by Councilor John Kirby found the opposite: Water heaters were in stock and could be ordered and shipped in a couple of weeks if they weren’t. If Kirby heard that Jones comment on water heaters, why wouldn’t he address it?
It might be because of what he said later in the meeting when he commented that he was “torn,” because he knew the predecessor to Jones’ business, Jones’ father. He later said when deciding between public safety needs and those of Jones’ it would “be hard to get the Jones’ out of my history.”
Perhaps that’s why Kirby changed his mind after initially voting not to lease the property. After the vote on the first motion was split, Councilor Ken Hart, who was just sworn in as president at that meeting, asked for a revote. In the second motion, it was stated that the money gained from the lease — about $2,000 per month — could be set aside for a future training facility for the fire department.
During the meeting, Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton and even citizen Tom Greco gave a passionate last-minute plea to keep the facility after finding out that the council was considering leasing it a few days earlier.
Despite Leighton explaining that firefighters use the Ontario facility now and that leaving the area to train elsewhere such as Nampa, Boise or Star, put them well out of response time, some councilors didn’t quite grasp the need to have well-trained first responders.
“I understand the sentiment, but I don’t see the fire department right now is losing anything by leasing a space to Mr. Jones,” Hill said, adding that the city gains money.
In an interview with the newspaper on Friday, former City Councilor Norm Crume, who served on the council for 12 years, posed the following question:
“Is it best to have private enterprise rent a facility for $2,000 a month or best to have training for public safety personnel?”
To this, he added, the City Council needs to prioritize finding money to get what is needed. The cost for the city to get the facility adequately prepared for multiple agencies to use it was $10,000 this year, $745 next year and $235,000 for the final year to build a tower. Crume proposed that the council may have been more willing to find money for the third year if a new ladder truck wasn’t on the list to be purchased at a cost of $700,000 to $900,000. As those trucks are rarely used, a good used one could be more practical and still have the same kind of lifespan as a new one with regular maintenance.
“What’s better, a good working one or a brand new one,” Crume asked.
A used fire truck and a tower together may be cheaper than a new fire truck.
Chief Leighton on Friday said he still has a positive outlook and that they will continue to train at the facility through the month of August. After that, they will still stay on the remaining grounds, and he says they will “make do.” It will be more complicated to lay out hoses once a fence is around the building Jones will get to lease, and Leighton said he may eventually look at accessing a different route for that, but that they will improvise.
“The attitude I have, I went out there with Peter yesterday, we’re going to still keep going,” he said.
While that building would have been the easiest starting point to make a huge impact, he said they would make the best of it.
“We have to keep training because safety is most important to me and being able to provide a good service to the community,” Leighton said.
He said he also had a couple people call and offer other properties, but that they were too far out of the way. I wonder if those properties would work for Jones or if those people would consider leasing to him?
Citizen comments have been pouring in to the Argus, with many wondering how the council could possibly see the benefit of a private lease over training first responders.
Former Mayor Ron Verini, who served on the council for 10 years, with the last four as mayor, said he was shocked when he read the news in the Argus.
“Absolutely Shocked is what I am,” he said. “To think that our Ontario City Council put our city health and the potential lives of our citizens at risk is to say the least in response to the vote in holding up the training facility for our Fire Department. What the -- — were they thinking? I truly believe our community needs to wake up and get their priorities in order. Unconscionable is what I have to say, regarding this action. This comment will be read today and most likely forgotten tomorrow.
“Some day when the training of our Fire Department has not kept up with the techniques of a modern Fire Department and your home and the lives of your children are at risk, I know that you might reflect and think about the fact: is our Fire Department the best it could be and do they have the skill training to do the best job and did we as a community support them with the tools to get it done? It might be a little late when your home is engulfed or your family is in a life or death position.”
I agree. And as a citizen of Ontario, myself, I urge the council to be more forthright in looking out for the needs of all of its citizens.
