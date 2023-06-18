Today I am helping restore a quorum on the Senate floor. Six weeks have passed since the Senate last had quorum to conduct business. The battle was long and hard, but necessary to hold Senate Democrats accountable to the law.
I personally participated in negotiations the past week. The resulting framework is a huge win for Oregonians.
• The Senate Democrats finally agreed to fully comply with the readability law.
• Parental rights will not be ignored regarding minors’ seeking abortion and gender-affirming care.
• Constitutional rights to own and bear arms will not be eviscerated, especially for citizens between 18 and 21 years old.
• Going forward the Senate will operate in a bipartisan way.
These are major victories for accountability, accessibility, and civil rights. They do not come freely. Republicans and Independents have potentially sacrificed our careers to protect Oregonians. The Senate Democrats made sure that most of us got more than 10 unexcused absences. Because of Measure 113 this will question our eligibility for future elections.
Democrats thought we would value holding office over principle. They were wrong. The Measure 113 provision will be challenged in court and may be struck down. Regardless, I value following the law in the present more than being eligible for a future election.
Thank you to the many people that reached out to my office in support of holding the Democrats accountable. To constituents that disagreed and wanted me restore quorum, I want to let you know that I heard you and worked hard to resolve this crisis.
I look forward to working with my colleagues in a bipartisan fashion. We have a lot of work to do in the next nine days to finish the session.
Lynn Findley is the State Senator for District 30 in Oregon. The opinions and views expressed here do not necessarily reflect that of the Argus Observer.
