Editor's note: The following information was released in an email newsletter by Sen. Lynn Findley on June 15. A request for comment from Findley was not returned by presstime.

Today I am helping restore a quorum on the Senate floor. Six weeks have passed since the Senate last had quorum to conduct business. The battle was long and hard, but necessary to hold Senate Democrats accountable to the law.

I personally participated in negotiations the past week. The resulting framework is a huge win for Oregonians.



