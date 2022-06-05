In today’s paper is our conclusion of the story of a hazing case amongst football players at Fruitland High School that happened in October of 2021. A judge and jury exonerated the young adult facing the most serious charges in the case.
We further found that the other adult who had been facing charges also had them dismissed.
Some of you might be wondering why their names are not included and are now listed as “adult defendant.” This is because they were found innocent and in this day and age, digital footprints can follow innocent people around causing unintended harm.
The details of the story — which are still important — will remain; however, the names of those found innocent will not.
Why? Because of a project dubbed Clean Slate that was rolled out in October of 2021 by our parent company, Wick Communications. It is an appeals process for those who have been negatively impacted by crime stories. It also has changed the way we set out covering crime stories.
While we would have no way of going back and fact-checking all those stories we’ve published over the years where a person facing charges may have been found innocent — we are readily open to change.
As such, those who may have been negatively impacted by a story, are welcome to fill out an online form to tell us about your case so our committee can consider content removal.
When looking at today’s article, my hope is that you can get past the names of the innocent being removed and focus on the heart of the issue: hazings cause harm and so, too, does a culture that in any way encourages players to prank each other or lay claim to any turf.
As Payette Sheriff Andy Creech pointed out back when this was first reported to office, “Some people feel like this is part of sports and you put up with that. While it might have been something that was OK at some point in our lives, I’m not really sure it still is. To this degree, I don’t think it is.”
According to Next Generation Village, teen hazing is more common than most parents recognize.
While hazing is not tracked by any official state or federal agencies, data from research projects aimed at doing that have found that 1.5 million high school students — boys and girls — are hazed ever year, with 30% of those activities being potentially illegal. Furthermore, more than 90% of high-schoolers say they believe their peers would not report hazing incidents to authorities.
