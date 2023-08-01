Here is my input regarding the Diversity Advisory Committee and Ontario City Council. The City Council formed the concept back in 2017 to bring diversity of thought to the council. Simple to think that if the City Council has issues that they are going to discuss about people issues, the council would run it by the Diversity Committee and see if they have any ideas regarding the matter. I believe the job of the council is to engage with the committee to explore ideas that the council is working on. At the committee meeting, they can also discuss ideas heard from the community that might need to be voiced to the City Council. That action keeps a pulse on what the community is thinking and what is brought to the attention of the Diversity Committee members.
As far as wording for getting a diverse group, since we are bickering about wording to not put people in holes, it is obvious that we have a city attorney to make sure that issue is worded correctly. Our community is very diverse: age, gender, disability, veteran status, ethnicity or national origin, family status, language and, I am sure, other identifying features that denote diversity.
The Diversity Committee might also be utilized to update a new city hire procedure or help with the existing process.
At the time we formed this committee in 2017. the wording might not have been perfect, but was an attempt to enlighten the City Council with "common sense" reality of our diverse community. Now with a new council looking at this with a new lens we should be able to come up with the changes needed to bring it into today's world.
Please try not to overthink a simple concept of looking for input to help the City Council and a committee that also engages with many diverse individuals who might not have a voice at the table.
Trust me — not everyone will agree with the result, but the Diversity Committee is too important for our community. I must admit, I have enjoyed the discussions that the City Council and the Diversity Committee are having because it has brought out the very reason the committee was formed in the beginning.
I have been very impressed with the intelligent discussions that are going on at our City Council meetings. I just hope that we do not get tangled up in the weeds and rules are made that don’t give the committee and the council some flexibility. Obviously, there are those in the conversation who are much smarter than I — so, I have the confidence that this committee will turn out to be much more successful than it has in the past.
Inform, educate, engage would be the operative words.
Thank you.
Ron Verini is a past mayor for the City of Ontario. His thoughts and opinions do not necessarily reflect those of the Argus Observer.
