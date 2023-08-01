Here is my input regarding the Diversity Advisory Committee and Ontario City Council. The City Council formed the concept back in 2017 to bring diversity of thought to the council. Simple to think that if the City Council has issues that they are going to discuss about people issues, the council would run it by the Diversity Committee and see if they have any ideas regarding the matter. I believe the job of the council is to engage with the committee to explore ideas that the council is working on. At the committee meeting, they can also discuss ideas heard from the community that might need to be voiced to the City Council. That action keeps a pulse on what the community is thinking and what is brought to the attention of the Diversity Committee members.

As far as wording for getting a diverse group, since we are bickering about wording to not put people in holes, it is obvious that we have a city attorney to make sure that issue is worded correctly. Our community is very diverse: age, gender, disability, veteran status, ethnicity or national origin, family status, language and, I am sure, other identifying features that denote diversity.



Ron Verini is a past mayor for the City of Ontario. His thoughts and opinions do not necessarily reflect those of the Argus Observer.

