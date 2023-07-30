Recently, I watched as the horror of an 11-year-old child’s autopsy photos were released behind a members-only paywall on a public content platform, Patreon, by a YouTube creator named Zav Girl. These images had been discussed at length during the trial of Letecia Stauch, now convicted of violently murdering her stepson, Gannon. Anyone who follows true crime watched that trial as the defendant played the crazy card and the medical examiner described the horrors inflicted upon this child in his final moments. Why anyone would make a public records request under the Freedom of Information Act to obtain these images is beyond my comprehension. To edit them with the medical examiner’s testimony voice-over and call it content is beyond nauseating. But to then charge members a minimum $3 to join the club and view is repulsive and, quite frankly, should be illegal.

My mind immediately went to Gannon’s parents. The trial for his murder just ended a few months ago and as Gannon’s father stated to Brian Entin of News Nation in a haunting interview, they are emotionally and financially spent and therefore unable to pursue legal action against this YouTuber. God, what if this happens to other children, or even closer to home, to Michael Vaughan, of Fruitland? What happens if what law enforcement says is true and he is deceased? Will there be a time when someone can access his autopsy photos and talk about them online? What about the other high profile Idaho cases of JJ and Tylee Vallow, or the victims of the murders in Moscow? Will their images also be obtained? Where is the line between right to privacy and right to information in these types of tragic cases against children?



Lana Westbrook is a marketing professional and filmmaker based in Boise Idaho. She grew up in Payette County and volunteers as media coordinator for the family of Michael Joseph Vaughan. www.michaelmonkeyvaughan.com. The opinions and views expressed here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

