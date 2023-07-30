Recently, I watched as the horror of an 11-year-old child’s autopsy photos were released behind a members-only paywall on a public content platform, Patreon, by a YouTube creator named Zav Girl. These images had been discussed at length during the trial of Letecia Stauch, now convicted of violently murdering her stepson, Gannon. Anyone who follows true crime watched that trial as the defendant played the crazy card and the medical examiner described the horrors inflicted upon this child in his final moments. Why anyone would make a public records request under the Freedom of Information Act to obtain these images is beyond my comprehension. To edit them with the medical examiner’s testimony voice-over and call it content is beyond nauseating. But to then charge members a minimum $3 to join the club and view is repulsive and, quite frankly, should be illegal.
My mind immediately went to Gannon’s parents. The trial for his murder just ended a few months ago and as Gannon’s father stated to Brian Entin of News Nation in a haunting interview, they are emotionally and financially spent and therefore unable to pursue legal action against this YouTuber. God, what if this happens to other children, or even closer to home, to Michael Vaughan, of Fruitland? What happens if what law enforcement says is true and he is deceased? Will there be a time when someone can access his autopsy photos and talk about them online? What about the other high profile Idaho cases of JJ and Tylee Vallow, or the victims of the murders in Moscow? Will their images also be obtained? Where is the line between right to privacy and right to information in these types of tragic cases against children?
In more recent national news, it was reported that Bryan Kohberger’s sisters had both been fired from their professional counseling positions due to their connection to BK and the Idaho4 murder trial. I had seen an online sleuth tweeting how interesting they found it that Kohberger had family that worked in the mental health field, and was accompanied with a screenshot of their professional public profiles, names, addresses and office numbers. This individual has over 15k followers on their Twitter platform, and frequents the YouTube streets in constant interviews spewing their opinions as fact, without regard for those that are hurt by it. I wondered if these actions attributed to Kohberger’s sisters' places of employment being inundated with calls/emails, and under the public spotlight, much like the locals and businesses around the murders in Moscow had experienced.
It is difficult for me to remain quiet when these headlines go viral as I have had personal experience with my private life being discussed openly and publicly on social media forums because of a high-profile case, and have witnessed the most atrocious acts upon the parents of an abducted child at the hands of online creators. Anything that can be found in the public domain, now becomes fodder for video content and Twitter spaces. Speculation and theories based on emotion and rhetoric are shared as fact. Remaining quiet does nothing, as true to form, bullies push harder when you ignore them. Anyone who’s ever been bullied knows that stepping up doesn’t always solve it, and I’ve learned the hard way that reporting it to the platforms does nothing. What if your bully isn’t just surrounded by a few friends in the school hallway, but instead over 50k followers on YouTube that are now also following you, talking about you, commenting on your tweets, DMing you, and generally digging into every facet of your life? What does my personal information have to do with the abduction of Michael? Nothing. Same as Kohberger’s sister’s have nothing to do with the crimes he’s accused of. All it does is take the focus off of where it should be, the victims of these crimes, of finding Michael and holding his kidnappers accountable.
The issue is complex and requires a thorough understanding of the value of public records and why vital accessibility to information must be weighed with valid privacy concerns. Then add the emotional intelligence to weigh that against a public true crime case under the magnifying glass of the world’s eye. Does the family of an accused murderer not have rights to privacy? Do you have rights to privacy when your child is abducted? These are topics discussed at length by many creators on YouTube, not from a lens that is beneficial, but from one that is biased and without fact and is entirely profitable. Online sleuths take to researching cases and hosting discussions much like professionals would but without any proper training or common sense. Most states regulate investigative fields, but not sleuthing. You can call yourself a “sleuth” without any type of accountability and create your own stream of revenue from any social platform. They fly around the nation to launch their drones and report from the scene to their following, all while their CashApp and Venmo handles, links to merch, or other ways to tip scroll along the screen.
When Michael Joseph Vaughan went missing from his street in Fruitland, Idaho the evening of July 27, 2021, the internet jumped to point at his father; the sole parent at home with the children at the time of the disappearance. Despite multiple reports of neighbors saying they saw and spoke to Michael as he knocked on doors seeking friends to play with, the speculations and rhetoric flew. “It had to be his father based on statistics!” they tweeted. Statistics that were vastly altered to fit their narrative and shared with followers who then share, and share, and share alike. Investigators stated multiple times the facts of the case and the family is fully cooperative and not the focus of investigations, stating they believe he was abducted. The thought of Michael being abducted by a stranger was entirely disregarded. They then came to town in droves to see for themselves. The neighborhood splash pad, local pizza company and grocery store, at which Michael’s parents are employed, became in-person tourist attractions that were live-streamed. Oh yes, multiple YouTube creators came to Idaho and live-streamed, all in the name of seeking justice for Michael Vaughan. Handfuls of locals seeking social media fame would even drive these people around like tour guides, crying victim when they themselves were seen on the stream and identity outed. Another local showed up to a community event for Michael’s birthday party, hugged and cried with his family, posted a heartfelt thanks in the community Facebook group the next day, then went on YouTube two days later and referred to the family in a derogatory way during a livestream. Another sleuth launched a social media campaign calling for CPS to remove the other Vaughan children, and even went so far as to file official reports on the family and multiple people who support them. This behavior is a mere glimpse of all that ensued, and shows how low humanity can sink in the face of tragedy. The ads you see/hear, the memberships, super chats/stickers, and donations these blind followers thrust at the creators are all capitalized by the platforms. They make a profit off the bullying of crime victims and their families. YouTube co-signs the behavior and Google cashes the checks.
I have seen many families such as those of Kaylee Jones, Kiely Rodni, Lucian Munguia, Bryan Vladek Hasel, and many many more missing all be affected in the same ways and often by the same groups. Nancy Grace highlighted this behavior in an interview of Daniel Jones, father of Kaylee Jones, whose family's address and private information was made public by the same online sleuth that targeted Kohberger’s family. Yet later Nancy flies to Idaho to make a crime scene where four young souls lost their lives as a backdrop and refers to it as a set. Which side of the fence are you on? You either condemn the behavior, or you do not. You can’t call it out one day, and co-sign the next. If you follow them, listen to their spaces, share their videos, then you ARE supporting the behavior. You are helping the algorithm of bullying and they are profiting off the trauma of humans. It is hurting people who are already facing the worst thing they’ve ever faced in their lives and need support and kindness, a tissue and a warm meal. What they don’t need is social media sleuths sending drones over their homes and strangers knocking on their doors.
As a community, we can do better. We can be more aware of the content we take in and share and how damaging this is to those that are involved in these true crime cases. The lack of critical thinking and broken moral compasses among the social media sleuthing world is concerning. Not so much that a few select groups control the narratives, but more so the masses that support it. These are not investigators. They are not the media. They are not held to any standards except by us, the public and our wallets. Just because they are louder, doesn’t mean they are right.
It’s my hope that more media outlets start to shine a light on this behavior so that less families and advocates experience this type of harassment and that the general public is made aware of what they are really supporting. The effects of online harassment toward victims are detrimental and long term, especially if there is PTSD already present. If widespread change is to happen we must hold accountable these creators and the platforms that profit from it. Their content needs to be reported for violation of terms of service, not shared, and laws need to change to prevent this from happening ever again.
Lana Westbrook is a marketing professional and filmmaker based in Boise Idaho. She grew up in Payette County and volunteers as media coordinator for the family of Michael Joseph Vaughan. www.michaelmonkeyvaughan.com. The opinions and views expressed here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.