The deposits are between 14 and 16 million years old. Ancient clay stone deposited at the bottom of a shallow lake in the middle of a huge volcanic caldera. We get ONE chance at getting at this stuff, and potentially leaving a wake of desolated grazing lands, Oregonians “monster” Lithium deposit scattered around the world, while the local populations (indigenous Paiute, buckaroo families, Malheur economic centers, and Oregonian Americans) are left deprived.
Sounds like a curse.
But if we know the parameters of “the worst that can happen”, can’t we use our magnificent human brain and knowledge of the environment to make a coherent plan??
Im either against extraction entirely if we (Malheur-Oregonian-Americans) can’t create a well-developed long-term resource plan, or I’m all for it.
Imagine a not too distant future in which you can purchase a Li-ion battery produced with OR Lithium by a “rock-to-product-for-people” model. Knowing your purchase economically and environmentally benefited the earth residents (soil, plant, animal, human) of the region instead of being ravaged from the Chilean desert by bad mining practices that are poisoning land and people while taking precious desert water resources. For the millions of batteries that can potentially be made from the deposit, what if some were earmarked for the local municipal vehicles, the local ranches, tribal vehicles and elders, schools, etc. etc.
So, environmental disaster or plan a biodiversity haven? Boom/bust economy or wise financial vision? Piddle the resource away or maximize its potential?
Let’s start the conversation before it’s too late. DOGAMI, BLM, State and Fed Legislatures, County Commissioners, Governor Kotek, you listening?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.