This week, a police officer in Caldwell took matters into his own hands, administering Narcan on himself after realizing he’d likely been exposed to fentanyl. Now, local TV media are downplaying what happened and attempting to smear the agency for saying an officer was ‘overdosing’ in a related news release about his actions. This is sending the wrong message and, at the very least, is irresponsible journalism.
Local TV media found opinions and data to assert its own opinion over word usage, bringing that to the top of their story. Missing was what someone should do if potentially exposed to opioids. Instead, they turned the focus to what is “implausible” when overdosing. In so doing, they minimize the reality that illicit opioids are in fact deadly and that our first responders have to deal with them all the time, frequently making decisions when seconds matter.
More than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, according to the CDC. The 22-year-old suspect in Caldwell allegedly had methamphetamines and fentanyl. The latter of these was likely obtained on the black market, which is thriving with illicit opioids. That includes locally, where police have taken thousands of fentanyl pills off the market. The crisis has recently spiraled so out of control that regional law enforcement is resurrecting the High Desert Task Force and across the nation law enforcement agencies have had to create new protocols related to dealing with drugs.
A trained police officer took his life into his own hands after potential drug exposure, and now it appears local TV media is in attack mode. If he had administered it to someone else believed to be overdosing, would they attack?
Is it a good message to send to people? To swerve people to the cliff’s precipice, with “Hang on! Those symptoms might not be an overdose. Just wait it out, and see what happens.”
Opioid overdose is a medical emergency that can result in death. And there are a range of scary effects one can experience from just being exposed to fentanyl. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, these include confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea and vomiting and respiratory depression. The latter, when coupled with coma and pinpoint pupils, suggests overdose.
An alarming uptick in recent years of illicit opioid use and related overdoses means the majority of first responders and even some school districts now keep opioid overdose reversal medication in arm’s reach. Additionally, health departments are handing out the drug along with safe use kits.
These life-saving medicines also have legal protections for those who use them. Good Samaritan laws exist in most states — including Idaho and Oregon — which legally protects a person who administers them. Legalities aside, a Good Samaritan voluntarily renders aid to another person in distress, and can’t someone be a Good Samaritan on their own behalf without ridicule (or without trying to remove the handcuffs off an arrested suspect and entrusting them to be a Good Samaritan in the moment)?
According to an article in Forbes, “A difficult lesson learned during COVID-19 was that when data is immediately and concurrently available, and there is community coordination, it can materially change the public health trajectory.”
Naloxone, according to the CDC, can be safely used on all ages, including infants or others who may have unintentionally (or intentionally) taken an opioid.
Whether the officer was actually overdosing, the CDC and all those who distribute opioid reversal medication, state that if someone is believed to be overdosing to administer the antagonist “as quickly as possible, if available.”
While TV media aims to debunk the officer's reaction to being exposed to the drug, the Caldwell Police Department has since issued a statement saying they stand by the action taken by the officer. I do, too.
Media has a more important role in helping to combat the opioid crisis than splitting hairs over fentanyl “exposure” and fentanyl “overdose.” Downplaying the lifesaving decisions someone has to make when dealing with deadly drugs is not only irresponsible, it is a distraction from and a detriment to a nation ravaged by a crippling epidemic.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.