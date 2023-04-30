This week, a police officer in Caldwell took matters into his own hands, administering Narcan on himself after realizing he’d likely been exposed to fentanyl. Now, local TV media are downplaying what happened and attempting to smear the agency for saying an officer was ‘overdosing’ in a related news release about his actions. This is sending the wrong message and, at the very least, is irresponsible journalism.

Local TV media found opinions and data to assert its own opinion over word usage, bringing that to the top of their story. Missing was what someone should do if potentially exposed to opioids. Instead, they turned the focus to what is “implausible” when overdosing. In so doing, they minimize the reality that illicit opioids are in fact deadly and that our first responders have to deal with them all the time, frequently making decisions when seconds matter.



