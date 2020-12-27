Like most Americans, I was totally appalled and outraged by the conduct that led to the death of George Floyd. As a retired federal uniform law enforcement officer, a union steward and reserve deputy sheriff, I was sick to my stomach seeing this needless death and behavior of the other officers present.
As a country, we have never come to terms with one of our original sins — slavery. The history of black oppression and brutality. Some say, “Oh that happened long ago and I had nothing to do with it.” Well, it’s devastating effects had and continue to build with each generation of color. Black people are five times more than white people to be imprisoned, and three times more die from police than white people. Then, the continual injustices and great inequalities in education, health care, housing and income. Add racial profiling, police stops and frisks occur more for Black people than white people. It’s no wonder the continued need for Black parents to have “the talk” with their Black children, particularly young Black men. Can white parents imagine having to do this with your children?
Being a law enforcement officer is a very difficult job and carries a lot of responsibility. But with this, should come accountability. Demonizing police and painting all as bad cops, does not solve these problems. Unfortunately, a lot of excessive force and unnecessary deaths of Black people by police in the last 10 years — many with no accountability or justice done whatsoever for the victims or their families — continues.
It has finally become apparent to most enough is enough, and our country needs to make major federal legislative changes and not just marginal changes at state or local levels. The federal Justice in Policy Act of 2020 is a good start, besides the need to change the standard of use of deadly force. So not, if use of deadly force was reasonable, but rather, was it necessary? These new federal laws and standards need to apply to all states, with necessary federal funding and resources to implement and enforce.
Moreover, without real changes and placing limits in our qualified immunity laws in civil and criminal lawsuits for law enforcement officers and other public officials accused of misconduct and abuse of power (as no one should be above the law), will things change!
Police agencies and unions need to change police culture and some attitudes. If they want to gain and retain the public’s trust and support, “It’s us against them” attitudes are not the way to achieve positive results. Are officers learning to de-escalate and defuse incidents or to perpetuate a warrior mentality? Officers need to intervene when they observe other officers using excessive force, with such actions not seen as “not watching my back,” or “crossing the blue line, which just perpetuates the “blue walls of silence.”
Duty to intervene needs to be a federal law, not a policy. Doing this is good for all concerned — both for the police and the public they serve and are supposed to protect.
