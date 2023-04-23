“Now is not a time for us to rest — that time will come later.”
These words spoken by Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai during a Tuesday press conference regarding an officer killed in action are significant.
During my young school days, our refrigerator magnets held up an image of two young boys, one carrying the other piggyback. It carried the phrase “He ain’t heavy, mister, he’s my brother!” I thought the words were about physical stamina. It wasn’t until later years I would come to understand the true meaning, which regards helping others in need.
That image and words have been rolling around in my head this week, as we have been reporting on the story of fallen Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Cpl. Joe Johnson, who so many have said was a brother to them.
Iwai’s statement further solidified what I’d been thinking about.
While Johnson’s law enforcement family is still grieving, they also have had to stay focused. They are in the midst of doing important work — not just to finish an investigation but to continue working, as public safety doesn’t get a day off.
All the while, they are coming to grips with never seeing Johnson again and readying for his memorial service, they also are faced with the stark reality that any call could, like Johnson’s, be their last.
That is a lot of weight to shoulder while going about one’s day job, but the show must go on.
Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret, who also is a reserve officer, brought this further to light on Tuesday. Although he and Nyssa citizens are stricken with grief, he mentioned how due to legal obligations he was unable to push the pause button on the city’s budget meeting that night.
While law enforcement and officials are busy supporting their brother in blue and picking up the pieces, they equally need the community’s continued support and praise.
Every person and every agency involved with handling the details of the crime — even those in the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation working behind the scenes to fundraise for Johnson’s family and take care of memorial service details (including picking up the tab) — deserves appreciation.
Staff at the Argus are grateful to all those who have the perseverance to keep pushing through these dark times, while having no time for rest. Godspeed!
Leslie Thompson is the managing editor of the Argus Observer. Contact her at lesliet@argusobserver.com or (541) 823-8418.
