I am a mother of four – three teenagers and one sweet, happy, loving 10-year-old. Does it sound like I love him the most? I don’t. I love them all the same. I know they love me too, but I am painfully aware of how I rank with my teenagers. My 19-year-old has outgrown me. My 17-year-old is too busy to notice me. My 15-year-old is mostly embarrassed by me. But not Tucker. He’s in the brief time of childhood when mom is still cool. Tucker still wants me around. He actually enjoys spending time with me. He wants to go on bike rides with me and read Harry Potter together. But Tucker won’t be 10 forever. He’s growing up and this phase of his life holds wonderful experiences that are specific to being ten.
Part of all their childhoods’ was having me in their classroom. I volunteered in the school. I would read with kids in the hall, grade spelling tests for the teacher, sit with students at their desks to help one-on-one, sort papers into mailboxes, and sing songs with the students when we had no music program. And I was always available to chaperone the field trips. Field trips are the Disneyland of public education. What could be better than wandering through the dinosaur museum with your friends and eating lunch in the park? I still remember when it was my child that I lost for a few minutes at the zoo. And they still let me come back and chaperone.
But all that has come to an end. Former Gov. Kate Brown’s dictatorial reign that swelled with COVID-19 laws still lives on today with Gov. Tina Kotek. OAR 333-019-1030 from the Oregon Health Authority banned me from volunteering at the school, from chaperoning a field trip, or even observing my own child in the classroom in 2021, and apparently continues until the end of time. I am banned unless I give proof of taking the COVID shot or fill out a magical form that suddenly makes me medically safe and can be around students without taking the COVID shot. This is the same law that requires all teachers and staff to get the shot or fill out the magical form for permission not to get the shot. Oregon children are lucky the teachers and staff complied. It was a dirty trick by OHA by threatening teacher’s ability to work and earn a paycheck. OHA bet that the threat of not being able to pay the rent or feed the kids would force people to comply. And it did. But volunteers don’t have the same buy-in. And losing volunteers in public education hurts our kids and teachers every day.
What’s the health difference between a person who turns in a magic form and a person like me, you ask? Nothing. What’s the difference in terms of public health? Nothing. Even the CDC says there is no distinction between a person who got the shot and person who did not. It turns out the only difference is now they have their name on a list that should be titled “The Compliant.” Many Oregonians made the choice to turn over that power to the government, and I can understand and sympathize with their choice. I will not. Freedom is precious, and just like taxes, once you give it to the government, they won’t easily give it back. The OHA crossed the line of tyranny and I won’t comply.
This is a sticking point for me because Tucker just had his second field trip of the year. I was not allowed to go to the pumpkin patch field trip this fall. None of the pumpkin patch employees that interacted with students were asked for the same documentation that kept me from attending. I brought up the issue to my principal and waited patiently for a resolution. The next field trip paper came home and I checked the box to chaperone. Again, I was told I could only chaperone if I complied with OAR 333-019- 1030. Well, I wasn’t going to miss another field trip, so I got in my car and followed that bright yellow school bus to the public place and made two hours of memories with Tucker. When it was time for him to get on the bus he said, “Mom, you should come on our next field trip!” Really. He said that. I didn’t even ask or prompt him. My heart melted.
This window of opportunity to join Tucker in classroom learning is short. It won’t last forever. Fourth grade might be the last time he asks me to join him and his classmates for an adventure. I don’t have time to wait for Kotek to get around to repealing this law. She needs to do it now. She should have done it yesterday. It’s time for some common sense on this. It’s time for school boards, parents, students, teachers and staff to demand their rights back. It’s time to bury OAR 333-019-1030.
April Johnson is a mother with children in the Vale School District. The views and opinions expressed here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.