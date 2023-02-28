Gov. Tina Kotek needs to repeal vaccine mandate

April Johnson is pictured with her son, Tucker.

 Submitted photo

I am a mother of four – three teenagers and one sweet, happy, loving 10-year-old. Does it sound like I love him the most? I don’t. I love them all the same. I know they love me too, but I am painfully aware of how I rank with my teenagers. My 19-year-old has outgrown me. My 17-year-old is too busy to notice me. My 15-year-old is mostly embarrassed by me. But not Tucker. He’s in the brief time of childhood when mom is still cool. Tucker still wants me around. He actually enjoys spending time with me. He wants to go on bike rides with me and read Harry Potter together. But Tucker won’t be 10 forever. He’s growing up and this phase of his life holds wonderful experiences that are specific to being ten.

Part of all their childhoods’ was having me in their classroom. I volunteered in the school. I would read with kids in the hall, grade spelling tests for the teacher, sit with students at their desks to help one-on-one, sort papers into mailboxes, and sing songs with the students when we had no music program. And I was always available to chaperone the field trips. Field trips are the Disneyland of public education. What could be better than wandering through the dinosaur museum with your friends and eating lunch in the park? I still remember when it was my child that I lost for a few minutes at the zoo. And they still let me come back and chaperone.



April Johnson is a mother with children in the Vale School District. The views and opinions expressed here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

