At the end of the 2022-23 school year, an assembly at Ontario High School put the spotlight on the dangers associated with using fentanyl and other illicit drugs. The hope was to get youth thinking about their safety over the summer when they had more free time on their hands.
But, the risk of exposure at school or related activities is also a threat. That’s why many of the school districts in the area keep opioid overdose medication on hand — in case the lifesaving medicine is needed before first responders can arrive.
Educators know that when it comes to education, knowledge is power. With this in mind, it’s important to keep having those conversations about the risks associated with fentanyl. Some may struggle with where to begin. Being honest and open about basic information is a great place to start. This could include: it’s here; it’s in everything from fake prescription pills to powder drugs and some that look like rainbow candy; it’s deadly in small doses; and it’s possible to overdose within minutes of consumption.
Regardless of where your children are, the dangers exist, but children don’t know about dangers unless they’re warned or find out by themselves. Please, don’t let them find out by themselves. A website, dropthefbomb.com, gives tips on how to talk with youth about fentanyl, including asking them what they’ve heard about it, then checking the facts together.
Because, it doesn’t matter where you live in the U.S. — even if it’s in a state that hasn’t decriminalized illicit drugs thereby exacerbating the problem. Statistics show drug-involved overdose deaths are at an all time high in every state, and the cause of most is unintentional or unknown.
Since 2016, synthetic opioids — primarily fentanyl — have taken the lead, regardless of whether the deaths are unintentional, suicide, homicide or other. Annual overdose deaths from synthetic opioids other than methadone skyrocketed to a staggering 70,601 in 2021. It's worth noting, nearly 51,000 of those deaths were unintentional or undetermined. Prescription opioids accounted for nearly a quarter overall and males had a 70% higher death rate.
This and other related data is housed by the National Institute for Health, part of the Centers for Disease Control.
Law enforcement officers across the Western Treasure Valley have resurrected the High Desert Drug Task Force — largely because of the prevalence of fentanyl here. While those teams are doing everything they can to get fentanyl and other illicit drugs off the streets, the deadly drug is likely still here or finding its way here, as we are along an interstate corridor known for trafficking.
This month, National Recovery Month, provides a great platform to talk with youth about the realities and dangers of fentanyl and other drugs.
September also provides an opportunity to show them how this community for years has embraced and celebrated recovery from challenges related to addiction and mental health. An event that showcases this is Hands Around the Park on Sept. 14. Community members are urged to attend the free event, which includes food, games, music and awards in a family friendly atmosphere. It will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Laxon Park, 311 N.W. Fourth St.
Save the date, keep the conversation going and maybe help save someone you love.
Leslie Thompson is the editor of the Argus Observer and Independent-Enterprise. She can be reached at editor@argusobserver.com or (541) 823-4818.
