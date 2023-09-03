At the end of the 2022-23 school year, an assembly at Ontario High School put the spotlight on the dangers associated with using fentanyl and other illicit drugs. The hope was to get youth thinking about their safety over the summer when they had more free time on their hands.

But, the risk of exposure at school or related activities is also a threat. That’s why many of the school districts in the area keep opioid overdose medication on hand — in case the lifesaving medicine is needed before first responders can arrive.



Leslie Thompson is the editor of the Argus Observer and Independent-Enterprise. She can be reached at editor@argusobserver.com or (541) 823-4818.

Tags

Load comments