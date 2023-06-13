On Sunday, we had an article that was fact-checking a tip we received that “all the buses of Hispanics” near Walmart and Home Depot were “possible illegals” being dropped off. The tip was also received after hours by Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai from an Ontario City Council member. The chief — although admittedly unable to do anything to enforce immigration laws — went ahead and sent officers to check on the situation.
In a follow-up article, we found OPD was told the bus was full of migrant farmworkers heading to Washington to harvest seasonal crops. En route to Yakima via Interstates 84 and 82, they stopped in Ontario to rest so they wouldn’t arrive in Washington too early the next morning. But Iwai said this information they gave was “sketchy,” then told us how similar buses stopping at Walmart the week prior spurred calls to OPD. Store officials said some had been stealing and they wanted OPD to have them trespassed for theft. Iwai didn’t say anything about the recent busloads of people being tied to reports of theft and, it’s worth noting, police are called to Walmart on a frequent basis to deal with theft. Furthermore, the global giant this year shuttered its stores in Portland due to repeated issues with theft.
On Monday, Iwai told me that unless I had confirmed with the Washington company those buses were headed to Washington, there was no way to know what they had said was factual. So I called the company again (as I had last week), and this time I got through. True: They currently have migrant workers who are traveling from across the country to harvest their seasonal crops, such as cherries.
Here’s my concern: In the decade I’ve lived here, fear-based rhetoric regarding busloads of people not wanted in Ontario but being dropped off here has continued to circulate by a vocal few. This is especially true at Ontario City Council meetings, where some elected officials have repeatedly expressed concerns over homeless people being shipped here from other cities, including Portland — yes, this has been said on the record.
I say it is rhetoric, because none of it has ever been proven. Furthermore, these statements always come up when someone is trying to drive home a point as the council prepares to make decisions about how to solve related issues. In example, if the busloads of people stopping here last Thursday were Canadians, the cops would not likely have been called.
The more a person or group of people is seen as unwanted or problematic, the more likely it will perpetuate societal harm.
This is the case with the homeless population. With new state rules coming July 1, city officials have been earnestly focused on trying to solve when, where and how homeless people can camp on public property so it doesn't interfere with other people's daily lives. At the same time, the only money dedicated to helping the homeless in the 2023-24 fiscal year is a small fund for OPD to move people along who say they are stranded here. Not a single cent for a homeless shelter was put aside, but city officials know we have hundreds in the county and that the majority are here in Ontario.
In this city, I have found there are some who will clutch their pearls or make assumptions about people based on fear or ignorance. And often, as with Thursday night, these assumptions are just plain wrong.
Not only does the city have a Diversity Advisory Committee, the community just celebrated cultural diversity at the park on June 3 (I saw several council members there). Ahead of the Global Village Festival, Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President John Breidenbach said the impetus for continuing it all these years is that Ontario has always been known for welcoming those from other cultures.
But when someone — especially someone on the city council — calls police because they don’t like the looks of someone stepping off a bus, they pull the welcome mat right out from under the feet of those visiting or newly arrived.
The Ontario City Council is set to adopt the 2023-24 budget during its May 23 meeting. However, one item — reinstating a $5 public safety fee on water bills — hangs in the balance. While reinstating it passed the budget committee, three on the council who also serve on that committee voted against it, along with the entire budget.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.