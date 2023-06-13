On Sunday, we had an article that was fact-checking a tip we received that “all the buses of Hispanics” near Walmart and Home Depot were “possible illegals” being dropped off. The tip was also received after hours by Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai from an Ontario City Council member. The chief — although admittedly unable to do anything to enforce immigration laws — went ahead and sent officers to check on the situation.

In a follow-up article, we found OPD was told the bus was full of migrant farmworkers heading to Washington to harvest seasonal crops. En route to Yakima via Interstates 84 and 82, they stopped in Ontario to rest so they wouldn’t arrive in Washington too early the next morning. But Iwai said this information they gave was “sketchy,” then told us how similar buses stopping at Walmart the week prior spurred calls to OPD. Store officials said some had been stealing and they wanted OPD to have them trespassed for theft. Iwai didn’t say anything about the recent busloads of people being tied to reports of theft and, it’s worth noting, police are called to Walmart on a frequent basis to deal with theft. Furthermore, the global giant this year shuttered its stores in Portland due to repeated issues with theft.



Tags

Load comments