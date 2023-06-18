SALEM — On Thursday, Oregon legislative leadership announced an agreement to resume work in the Senate, saving the 2023 legislative session. The Oregon Legislature will now move forward on bills and budgets that will protect shared Oregon values and take urgent actions on the homelessness crisis, wildfire relief, public safety, health care, and protecting reproductive rights.
“Today’s agreement is a win for the people of Oregon. Democrats did our jobs and kept our promises to Oregonians. We protected our shared Oregon priorities and values, including defending the rights we had under Roe v. Wade, rescuing urgent, bipartisan priorities, and sustaining the overwhelmingly voter-approved consequences for walkouts. Now, we’re going to finish the work,” said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, D-Beaverton and SW Portland.
“Democrats are delivering major victories for Oregonians this session. We’re making record investments in our schools, including prioritizing effective reading instruction for our youngest readers. We’re building more affordable housing and addressing our homelessness crisis. We’re expanding access to mental health care and addiction treatment. We’re acting to reduce gun violence and improve community safety. And we’re going to protect access to abortion and expand access to health care for LGBTQ+ communities,” said House Majority Leader Julie Fahey (D-West Eugene & Veneta).
Throughout the walkout, Democrats in both chambers did the jobs they were elected – and paid by Oregon taxpayers – to do, working to deliver on our shared values and priorities, including:
• Defending the rights Oregonians had before Roe v. Wade was overturned;
• Expanding access to healthcare for LGBTQ+ Oregonians;
• Keeping our families safe with common sense gun safety measures;
• Enforcing consequences for walkouts;
• And saving hundreds of urgent bills and budgets that will make life better for every community in Oregon.
All of these shared values and priorities will be upheld in the agreement reached by legislative leaders Thursday. As part of this agreement, the Senate will hold votes on:
• House Bill 2002, after it is updated to affirm standard abortion care practice that has been in place for 50 years under Roe v. Wade.
• House Bill 2005, which will be considered as it was originally introduced: a ban on untraceable ghost guns that will make our communities safer and help law enforcement do their jobs.
• House Joint Resolution 16, which refers to voters a constitutional amendment that will allow the Legislature to hold statewide elected officials accountable via impeachment.
House Bill 2757, which will provide funding for 988, the national suicide prevention hotline.
This agreement includes a commitment by Senate Republicans to provide a quorum for the rest of the 2023 session so the legislature can finish our work for the people of Oregon.
This opinion was issued from Oregon's Senate Majority Office and House Majority Office. The views and opinions here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
