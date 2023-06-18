SALEM — On Thursday, Oregon legislative leadership announced an agreement to resume work in the Senate, saving the 2023 legislative session. The Oregon Legislature will now move forward on bills and budgets that will protect shared Oregon values and take urgent actions on the homelessness crisis, wildfire relief, public safety, health care, and protecting reproductive rights.

“Today’s agreement is a win for the people of Oregon. Democrats did our jobs and kept our promises to Oregonians. We protected our shared Oregon priorities and values, including defending the rights we had under Roe v. Wade, rescuing urgent, bipartisan priorities, and sustaining the overwhelmingly voter-approved consequences for walkouts. Now, we’re going to finish the work,” said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, D-Beaverton and SW Portland.



This opinion was issued from Oregon's Senate Majority Office and House Majority Office. The views and opinions here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

