At the last Ontario City Council meeting in July, the newly appointed council president served up criticism of city staff for talking candidly to media about the latest phase of an investigation into missing evidence from the Ontario Police Department and how another audit would be needed. Councilor Ken Hart said his issue was twofold: members of the City Council weren’t informed of the update before anybody else was and he alleged that the July 25 article regarding the initial audit was a “negotiation session with the council in public advocating for dollars” by Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero to have another audit performed.
“I would rather that happen here in the council, not in the newspaper,” he said, adding that staff could work through City Manager Adam Brown to “inform us of what’s going on.”
There are some problems with Hart’s reasoning.
The first is his lack of understanding about the newspaper’s role in shining a light on issues of public matter, especially those which he says are “serious.” Once the light is on, we don’t just click it off while waiting for elected officials to get caught up to speed. Good journalists keep the light on, dig in, pay attention to deadlines (we reported early on that the audit was finishing up July 23), and call sources back over and over to get continued updates.
The newspaper is not responsible for who knows what when at City Hall. It is responsible for getting ahead of a story. Why? To give readers as much information as possible as early as possible.
The second concern over Hart’s reasoning is that he and the council don’t currently have say in hiring and firing of department heads, but they are looking for that power through a charter change. That shouldn’t happen until May; however, Hart recently suggested moving it up by adding it to a special election if one becomes available before then.
While the matter will have to go to voters, what better way to convince the public that change is needed than in constantly publicly criticizing department heads. That criticism has been observed by this newspaper in recent meetings to include managers of several departments, including finance, airport, fire and now police.
Currently, the only person the council has direct authority over is the city manager. If voters approve the charter change giving the mayor and council say in hiring and firing, and the public attacks and criticism continue, the department heads will likely leave, setting the council up for power over those departments.
“It’s bad policy,” Councilor Michael Braden recently told me, adding that the city has never had a need for a strong-mayor council before. “Why now? It would give [the council] more personal control over who is at City Hall.”
The longest-standing councilor is concerned over low morale at City Hall, and said the council should be working together for the betterment of the city and to improve that morale, rather than trying to find slip-ups to publicly attack.
“The magnifying glass of criticism furthers low morale,” he said. “If I were them, I would not want to stay.”
Thirdly, Hart made it about himself instead of those people he is serving.
“I appreciate the first heads up when it started. And again, I just want to say, we really need to be apprised, so when I get a call on Sunday morning about something in the newspaper, I don’t look like I’m uninformed on what’s going on,” Hart said.
The fact is that Romero barely gave the newspaper information, saying he was waiting to get the audit so that he could approach the council about the full findings and his subsequent suggestions. Hart’s surprise at the newspaper getting ahead of the story, rather than waiting for a relatively sanitized version of what comes out of council meetings, is almost laughable.
Finally, Hart said at his previous employer, this would be called a “crucial conversation.” It is worth noting that his previous employer was a nonprofit hospital, which required a single contact for media to work with — even just to set up interviews, which were often just conducted by the entity itself.
While that way of obtaining information may work great for private enterprise, it is not the preferred route when it comes to keeping public matters transparent.
