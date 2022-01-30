Firefighters are well-known for going in to “put the wet stuff on the red stuff,” in a high-risk job that many aren’t even paid for. Things that are easy to recognize on the surface, such as safety gear, fire trucks and the sounds of their sirens as they respond to emergencies, are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what a firefighter must do to keep themselves, their colleagues and citizens safe.
For the majority of first responders, it is what lies beneath the surface and behind the scenes that matters most. It is constant certification and training — including for mutual aid response — in a world that is ever-changing. The skills and equipment needed to safely respond to emergencies change as frequently as materials that homes and vehicles are made of. As such, being adequately prepared with proper training is integral to protecting lives.
That is why the Ontario City Council should be applauded for its move on Tuesday night to declare a permanent home for a centrally located public safety training facility. The council’s action puts and end to more than 30 years of efforts to find a permanent place to train.
In addition to more training time for the Ontario Fire Department, it means they won’t have to travel too far out to give timely response to an actual emergency. For other first responder agencies throughout the region, it means a nearby multidisciplinary training facility that can be utilized by many.
When Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton made a passionate plea in July of 2021 for the council to declare the surplus property as a permanent home, it seemed to fall on deaf ears. That night, the majority of the council voted to lease the facility to a private businessman, telling Leighton to come back later with a more thorough plan and more support from other agencies that might use and help pay for the facility. However, the businessman pulled out days later, citing “a fire storm” of outcry from citizens over the council’s decision.
At the most recent Ontario City Council meeting on Jan. 25, many firefighters from throughout the region showed up to support the chief’s plan. They offered words of wisdom about the need for training.
That support along with a thorough plan must have been enough to turn the tide, as those on the council who were previously opposed to the idea shifted their position when it came time to vote.
In a follow-up conversation with Leighton on Jan. 26, he thanked the newspaper for its role in informing the public about the situation, saying it helped decide the final outcome for the training facility.
“I’m on cloud nine, today,” Leighton said.
I am, too. It matters to me that individuals responding to our local emergencies are well-trained to do so. This keeps public safety a top priority — as it should be.
