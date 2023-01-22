Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion from the Editor’s Desk

Opinion: City Councilor needs to cut ties with private Ontario Neighborhood Watch Facebook page

Neighborhood Watch groups are a wonderful thing for a community. The volunteer citizen watch groups of people focused on lowering crime in their respective neighborhoods do, in fact, help with reducing crime, according to research. 

I applaud those citizens who have stepped up to the plate to join or who have taken interest in the recently resurrected Ontario Neighborhood Watch, as organized by Penny Bakefelt.



Leslie Thompson is the editor at The Argus Observer. She can be reached at (541) 823-4818 or by emailing lesliet@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred