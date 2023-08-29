When is the last time you checked your own credit and did you know you can do that once a year at no cost? After checking mine on Saturday, I found out I am the victim of identity theft. I ended up down the rabbit hole and spent several hours there in tears and frustration. I went there because I thought someone was trying to scam me by mailing me a fake past-due credit card bill. But the bill looked so real. What I found out was the bill was real and the scam (or fraud or identity theft or whatever crazy thing you want to call it) already had happened.

There was nobody pretending to be a bank by sending me a letter and follow-up statement saying my payment was past due for a credit card I don’t have. Rather, an actual bank was trying to collect an actual debt for a card that someone actually opened in my name several months ago. They used my Social Security number and may have even stolen mail from me, as they used my home mailing address.



Tags

Load comments