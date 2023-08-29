When is the last time you checked your own credit and did you know you can do that once a year at no cost? After checking mine on Saturday, I found out I am the victim of identity theft. I ended up down the rabbit hole and spent several hours there in tears and frustration. I went there because I thought someone was trying to scam me by mailing me a fake past-due credit card bill. But the bill looked so real. What I found out was the bill was real and the scam (or fraud or identity theft or whatever crazy thing you want to call it) already had happened.
There was nobody pretending to be a bank by sending me a letter and follow-up statement saying my payment was past due for a credit card I don’t have. Rather, an actual bank was trying to collect an actual debt for a card that someone actually opened in my name several months ago. They used my Social Security number and may have even stolen mail from me, as they used my home mailing address.
I didn’t trust calling the phone number on the letter, because my intuition told me something was not right. So I went onto annualcreditreport.com, a legitimate website where consumers can order their credit report for free for once a year.
And why would you want to do that?
To check out all the activity that’s happening with your Social Security Number and make sure nobody is using it illegally. If that happens, it needs to be reported. While it’s a time-consuming process, it is well worth the investment to report any and all activities with all three credit agencies, file a local police report and follow up with the federal government at identitytheft.gov. If desired, you can put a fraud alert or credit freeze on your account.
In my case, there was so much activity I didn’t recognize that I froze mine for peace of mind. I could see that there have been dozens of inquiries made on my credit from throughout the United States since sometime in August of 2022. Additionally, it looks like someone in Los Angeles is using my name and Social Security Number.
Getting scammed in this day and age is all too easy. Fortunately, so is reporting it and — hopefully — recovering from it.
If someone used your personal information to open accounts, file taxes or make purchases, visit identitytheft.gov to begin recovering.
There are numerous ways someone can get their hands on your personal information. Even if you didn’t lose your wallet or get hacked, you may have done business with a company that exposed your personal information in a data breach.
For those who have had their Social Security Number exposed, the federal government recommends checking your credit report and continuing to monitor it, placing a fraud alert or credit freeze. These cause businesses to take a few extra steps when you apply for any service that requires a credit check, such as a new credit card or cell phone.
According to the Federal Trade Commission fraud and identity theft cases have nearly tripled over the last 10 years. So far this year, the agency has received 5.7 million total fraud and identity theft reports, with 1.4 million being identity theft cases. The median loss of fraud cases for victims is about $500 and overall losses are estimated to be $10.2 billion.
The FTC states that identity theft cases are at an all-time high because there are more methods with which to do so. In fact, experts believe these cases are so frequent, there is a new victim every 22 seconds.
If we can thank the COVID-19 pandemic for anything, it’s that through December of this year, U.S. citizens can check their credit report every week for free, rather than just once a year.
