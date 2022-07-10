“Housing is a crisis everywhere right now.”
In the past few months, these words have been constantly repeated by people in charge of hiring at every level of local business, as well as government jobs. Many say that the lack of housing is one of the main drawbacks to getting people to move here to take a job. To illustrate how pressing the need is, a 56-unit affordable housing project that is slated to open in the former Presbyterian Care Center on Friday already has a waiting list of 100 to 150 households, according to an official with Northwest Housing Alternatives which developed the facility.
The lack of housing is just one of a handful of reasons that the Ontario City Council needs to rescind its residency rule enacted in 2018 and reaffirmed in 2021. The rule requires all employees hired after that date to live within the 8C School District within six months. When the concept was initially floated by a citizen, it was suggested for administrative staff, such as department heads. However, when the council put the resolution in place, it became a requirement for all department heads and any newly hired staff, allowing an exception for all hired before that date and most contracted staff.
The lack of housing is no secret to those on the Ontario City Council, including Council President Ken Hart who also serves on the board for Treasure Valley Community College. At the last college board meeting Hart, himself, said it would be nice to eventually see more dorms at the school once the current ones are finished being paid for. Attracting more students to live on campus would help free up more housing within the city, he said.
The City Council is currently polling residents on the city’s website to see what their thoughts are on the matter of whether people who work for the city should reside in it, too. However, council members need to seriously take the feedback of the person running a city department saying that the rule is hampering the ability to attract and hire the best candidates for the job. While citizen input is important, the public does not fully understand the nuances of running those departments as well as those hired to head them up.
But Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai does. At the most recent council meeting, he literally told members he was “not asking, but begging” them to rescind the rule so he could get a larger pool of applicants to help fill numerous gaps in his understaffed department. He’s only been here for about four months, but he was hired for his expertise, after all.
Furthermore, the residency issue keeps resurfacing. It’s not the first time this has come to light for the police department since the rule came down. In 2019, a dispute between the city and its police union over two non-resident officers, was settled with the rule rescinded for those two and one receiving $6,000 over the matter.
Iwai said the council should keep the rule in for department heads, and rescind it for all other staff or, at the very least, police officers.
The chief’s presentation which was full of useful facts, such as how local public safety agencies rely on a majority of staff traveling from outside of the area into those respective hubs. This includes Snake River Correctional Facility where about 72% of correctional officers reside in Idaho.
Despite the pleading and the data about how other law enforcement agencies do it, the council was split on how they might vote, but promised to consider it for the next meeting, which is July 12.
Councilor Sam Baker wasn’t at the last meeting in June, so it’s unknown how he’ll decide. The same goes for Councilor John Kirby who was very much on the fence about it during the meeting, but simultaneously noted that nearly half of the employees at his Ontario store live in Idaho.
Councilors Susann Mills, Eddie Melendrez and Michael Braden stated at the recent meeting they have had a change of heart from when they reaffirmed the resolution in 2021. They agreed with the chief’s sentiment that union contracts with officers could include having to live within a certain response time, but not necessarily Ontario.
Braden even stated that policy needs to be adaptive, with the council taking another look at successes and failures when needed.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill and Hart stood firmly on the ground of not rescinding any part of the rule, stating that people who live outside the city don’t support the city in paying their wages which is made possible through the property tax base.
Iwai pointed out the city’s 40 employees weren’t contributing to a huge portion of that tax base and noted that at some point the city would have to put aside philosophies of employees paying their fair share in the name of public safety.
I agree.
Since the rule went into place, the council already has made exceptions, including for those who were hired before the rule, for certain contracted staff and for at least two non-resident police officers.
It is good to set the precedent of having pride for your community, including contributions to the tax base, which thousands of residents are making. However, sometimes pride turns into stubbornness over a situation. And sometimes pride can get in the way, causing decisions to be made for personal preferences over merits related to professional reasons.
The Ontario City Council needs to be making decisions for the greater good and has an entire community to think about being safely policed. For this reason, the council should rescind the residency resolution, if not for all of staff, at least for police officers so more can be found. Public safety must continue to be a top priority for this council, and it should not matter where someone lays their head at night if they show up to get the job done.
