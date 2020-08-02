Tuesday’s editorial by Thomas Knapp was in my opinion a waste of ink and an insult to Argus’ readers. Mr. Knapp’s sad opinion that the word “anarchists” is being used as an “insult.” No, it’s an identifier. Of those who try to overthrow any and all established civil order. Often doing so violently! And for some reason Portland and Seattle have had a very long history with them.
If anyone thinks not having leaders and leadership is a good idea should closely examine the results of the recent Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. A complete meltdown! Then examine the history of utopias in America. Most failed in a short order. People need leaders, just as communities, states and countries need them. And we especially need a police force to help make it safe for each of us to go about our daily lives.
Bill Williams,
Ontario
