No one is being ‘canceled’ here

he little fella in the picture was a Christmas gift from my first editor, after I asked Santa in my first Christmas column for a Mr. Potato Head. He (The toy, not the editor.) wears his cap backward and one of the Missus’ earrings, because that’s who he is. Don’t try to change him, dude.
I think you know where this is going...
Oh, no! They’re trying to cancel Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss!! Whatever shall we do?
Well, me and Mr. P. H. here are gonna check the facts to see what’s going on.
First, Hasbro, the company that makes Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, recently announced they were removing the Mister from Mister Potato Head, causing a massive bind in Republican lawmakers’ bloomers. They claimed Hasbro was trying to “cancel” Mr. Potato Head. Oh, the humanity! (Or the tuber-manity, as it were.)
Later that very day, however, Hasbro clarified that they weren’t changing the toy. They were changing the package, so the Mr. and Mrs. designations were at the bottom of the box instead of at the top, and they were going to add a neutral Potato Head. That’s all. Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head were safe. Nothing to see here.
Did that stop the outrage? Of course not, because outrage in the 21st Century is like a long train full of manure. Once you get it started, it’s damned near impossible to stop it, and chances are better than good it’s going to be nothing but crap and it’s gonna stink to high heaven.
In fact, Republican lawmakers in Washington and their conservative media peers are still aflutter about how the evil liberals have cancelled Mr. Potato Head. Doesn’t matter that Hasbro clarified things. There’s outrage to be sold, so the outrage crap train rumbles on.
In the name of sense, though, let’s be clear. Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head remain the same. Unbind your delicate bloomers, please.
And then there’s Dr. Suess.
Ted Geisel’s (Dr. Suess’s) family, recently decided to remove six of his more than 600 works from print, because, well, the best way to put this is he was quite the racist in his early days, and the Geisel family doesn’t feel it fits in well with his more beloved works.
Fear not, though, for despite what Sean, Tucker, Laura and the gang at Fox News (And the Republican contingents in the House and Senate,) want you to believe, the “Cat in the Hat,” the Grinch, Horton and all the Whos, Sam I Am and all the rest of Suess’s beloved works and characters will remain in print.
And it should be noted that when the movie version of Dr. Suess’s “The Lorax” was released, conservative media called it “environmentalist propaganda,” and subsequently called for boycotts of Dr. Suess’ works. (Turns out “cancel culture” ain’t just a game played by liberals.)
That aside, no one is trying to ban Dr. Suess. From what I understand, his family, after a great deal of discussion and deliberation, made the decision to remove 6 of more than 600 of his works from print. In reality, it shows even a legend like Dr. Suess can learn from history, and it should be noted that in a 1976 interview, Ted Geisel himself admitted that he was ashamed of a lot of his early work.
Nothing and no one is being “canceled” here. No one is being silenced.
If you have one or all of the 6 books in question, good for you. No one is going to come and take them from you. If you don’t and want to buy them, (or more accurately wish to pirate them on the internet,) I’m sure there will be more than a few online places where you can do that.
The upshot here is we’re in the midst of a deadly pandemic, wherein more than a half million people have died already. Millions remain out of work. Millions more are struggling to regain a semblance of financial security. Infrastructure is crumbling around us, there’s a massive divide between the rich and poor, and health care costs spiral out of control, while leaders get the vapors and faint over children’s books and plastic tuber toys.
The phrase you’re searching for is, “massive failure of leadership.”
