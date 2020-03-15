Whole danged country’s gone bat-Schlitz crazy!
It’s an apt analogy, considering the undeniable fact that bats go pretty buck-nutty when they drink Schlitz beer. Corona? Not so much.
And speaking of Corona, how sad is that? A perfectly good Mexican cerveza, and people are avoiding it like the plague, because they fear they’ll hear a Chinese person sneeze when they open the bottle.
Makes you fear for Toyota, doesn’t it? (Yeah, Corolla ain’t corona, but when you’re bat-Schlitz, close is the same as is, isn’t it?)
And hand sanitizer. Just try to find some in any store. Nothing but empty space on the shelves where the sanitizer was, and a more than ample supply of simple hand soap adjacent to the emptiness. (Bats got into the Schlitz, didn’t they?)
And toilet paper. Not a single square to be found, as if the whole danged country ate some iffy potato salad.
And just try to find surgical masks It’s like the whole bat-Schlitz country thinks it’s on “Grey’s Anatomy,” or something.
But see? Here’s the thing. Who told you to buy all that hand sanitizer? Public health officials worldwide unanimously recommend we simply wash our hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds. They further say washing your hands is more effective, because it removes particles. Hand sanitizer just temporarily sanitizes the particles.
And who told you to buy all that toilet paper? Sure, they said we should prepare for self-quarantine, but do you really anticipate the need for that much toilet paper? What the heck are you planning to eat ? Heck, if worse comes to worse, you always have plenty of junk mail. (And page 4A of the Sunday Argus.)
And the Surgeon General himself sent out a tweet, begging us to stop buying surgical masks unless you’re sick. But the shelves remain empty, don’t they?
So who’s to blame for all this bat-Schlitz hysteria?
Popular opinion places the blame squarely in the lap of ‘the media.’ Yes sir, that evil media has been ramping up the fear, haven’t they? All this gloom and doom.
But I haven’t really seen a lot of gloom and doom. Just a lot of reporting of what’s going on. No one in the media told you to go out and buy gallons and gallons of hand sanitizer. If anything, the media’s been nothing but consistent in reporting that the experts tell us washing our hands is better. So that’s on you, isn’t it?
No one in the media recommended we fill our basements and garages with toilet paper. Again, that’s on you.
The media has been most diligent in reporting that public health officials strongly recommend we don’t buy or use surgical masks unless we’re sick, but the shelves are empty, aren’t they?
Hate to be a broken record, but that’s on you as well. The truth is, no one in the media manufactured this madness. We went over-the-moon, banana salad all on our own.
Bottom line:Yes, there’s a virus out there that’s pretty serious.But the way I see it, the trick is to be cautious without going off like a frog in a sock. Do wash your hands a lot. Don’t horde hand sanitizer. (It’s HAND sanitizer, not body wash.) Do avoid unnecessary contact, don’t invest in a hazmat suit. Do listen to the experts, and for the sake of all that’s sane, don’t disseminate silly conspiracy theories and unfounded, dangerous rumors.
And remember, if you over-react, the media didn’t send you around the bend, you took that ride all on your lonesome.
So, to all you bats out there, put down the Schlitz and take a deep breath. This is serious, but taking the bullet train to Prozac City isn’t going to be good for anyone.
If we just calm down and listen to the experts, (you know, the people who have dedicated their lives and careers to public health,) we’ll get through this.
Don’t let the bats get into the Schlitz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.