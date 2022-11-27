Dear Abby: Fifteen years ago, I "ran away from home" to get away from my adult children, and I finally made a life for myself. They were able to stay in the house because I continued to pay the mortgage. Their dad — my ex — and his family all lived nearby.

Now, none of my children wants anything to do with me or my family, and they don't want any communication from me. I suspect they feel abandoned, since I was the parent they could always count on. Is there anything I can do to repair our relationship? — Runaway Mom In Pennsylvania



