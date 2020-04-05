Now that most of us are cooped up in our homes for a long while, it has come to our attention that a group of Americans have a grievance. It is in the interest of airing that grievance that Random Acts of Writing yields its space today to Cat Lawyer, Atticus E. Carter, Esq., Attorney at Litterbox.
(To be fully transparent, it’s imperative we inform you Atticus E. Carter, Esq. is a member of the Carter household brain trust. (Says a lot about the Carter household, doesn’t it?) So without further ado, we give you Atticus E. Carter, Esq., Attorney at Litterbox.
My fellow Feline Americans,
Spring 2020, a season that will live in cat infamy, has seen a tragedy befall our sacred domain. As usual, this cataclysm has been perpetrated by the (ugh!) humans.
As you know, human atrocities have been many and varied. They’ve arrogantly tried to tell us where and what we can and cannot scratch; going so far as putting up hideous carpeted posts, thinking scratching them would be an appropriate replacement for scratching the furniture. And in their efforts to infringe on our sacred right to scratch at will, they’ve gone so far as utilizing a spray bottle on us, knowing full well water is our mortal enemy. Furthermore, they blithely ignored us when we tried to tell them we hated the new kibble by barfing it on the new rug, and they’ve insisted on cleaning up hairballs immediately, not allowing us to sniff and otherwise admire our handiwork. And worst of all, they fully fail to appreciate our efforts to serenade them at our favorite hour, (4 A.M..) Plus, among other human barbarity,, they run that noisy-sucky thing on house cleaning days, and they scold us when we try to torture dogs.
But now they’ve gone too far!
Because these cowardly humans are scared of a tiny virus, they’ve taken over our domiciles. Where they once had the common courtesy and decency to leave our domiciles for long periods of time, allowing us our “me” time, they’re now here, all day, every day, doing disgusting human stuff. (Seriously, the lot of them should be arrested for the smells emanating from the little room after they sit for prolonged periods of time on that cold water drinking font.)
They call their evil presence in our homes “social distancing,” as if they invented the practice. Silly fools! Felines have practiced social distancing from humans for thousands of years. (Otherwise known as the “Stop petting me-why’d you stop petting me?” gambit.)
Or put better, until recently, we’ve maintained a perfect social distance…
From them!
They went to work, (If that’s what they were really doing. Not that we care, one way or another,) and we stayed in OUR houses, doing whatever the heck we wanted to do, whenever and however we wanted to do it. We scratched whatever we wanted to scratch, we freely walked on the dining room table, we ran around the house full blast, free from their awful judgemental laughter. In short, we were able to behave as God intended us, His favorite beings, to behave.
But now they’re here. All the danged time.
They must pay!
Join me in my class action lawsuit against the dreaded, horrible humans. You may be eligible for a sizeable settlement. Call 1-800-GIMME MY HOUSE BACK. Operators are standing by.
Yes, you may be eligible for, among other things, extra kibble, extra treats and the really good, freshly-grown legal catnip. Call today! That’s 1-800-GIMME MY HOUSE BACK.
As a side note, we understand the lowly dogs have a similar problem, but that’s not our worry. The way we see it, if they can tear themselves away from sniffing hineys and eating droppings, they can file their own class action suits.
Again, that’s 1-800-GIMME MY HOUSE BACK.
(Note:: Atticus E. Carter, Esq. has not graduated from any law school and is recognized by no state Bar Associations. Also, don’t bother calling. The letters don’t jive with a legitimate phone call. Offer void where humans hold (unfair) dominion.)
Atticus E. Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
