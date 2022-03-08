To many, the thought of being involved in a motor vehicle crash is horrific. Add the reporting requirements and it can be downright daunting.
Oregon law requires that ONLY drivers involved in an accident resulting in any of the following MUST file an Accident & Insurance Report:
• Damage to your vehicle is over $2,500;
• Injury (No matter how minor);
• Death;
• Damage to any one person’s property over $2,500; or
• Any vehicle has damage over $2,500 and any vehicle is towed from the scene as a result of damages.
Furthermore, Oregon law requires these reports be filed within 72 hours of the accident. Consideration is certainly given to injured persons who are not able to meet this time requirement. Failure to complete a required Accident & Insurance Report could result in a suspension of your driving privileges.
Below are some statutes that many are unaware of or may need clarification:
811.700 Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver When Property is Damaged – A Misdemeanor
• Must stop at the scene;
• Remain at the scene; and
• Provide name and address, registration and insurance information.
811.705 Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver to Injured Persons – B Felony
• Must stop at the scene;
• Remain at the scene;
• Provide name and address, registration and insurance information; and
• Render aid and/or summon an ambulance or get injured to medical care.
811.710 Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver When Animal is Injured – B Violation
• Stop at once;
• Make reasonable effort to determine animal’s injuries;
• Give reasonable attention to the animal;
• Immediately report the injury to the animal’s owner; amd
• If unable to contact the owner, notify the police.
811.715 Failure to Perform the Duties of a Witness to an Accident – B Violation
• Witnesses an accident that results in injury or death to any person or causes damage to a vehicle that is driven or attended by any person; and
• Does not furnish to the driver or occupant of such vehicles or injured person, the true name and address of the witness.
Please feel free to reach out to law enforcement if you have any questions. All law enforcement agencies are here to help.
Your Oregon State Police wish you safe travels.
MARK DUNCAN is a lieutenant with the Oregon State Police. Citizens can submit questions for the column to editor@argusobserver.com with “safety” in the subject line or by calling them in to (541) 823-4818. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
