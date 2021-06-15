With summer fast approaching, more motorists are expected to be traveling on our roadways. With increased traffic flows comes increased vehicle breakdowns, motor vehicle crashes, etc. Oregon State Police Troopers are also patrolling the freeway and secondary highways to promote traffic safety and help motorists.

The State of Oregon passed “The Move Over Law” several years ago to protect emergency responders. The law was amended in 2017 to include all motor vehicles in addition to emergency vehicles.

The Move Over Law (ORS 811.147) states that a person operating a motor vehicle commits the offense of failure to maintain a safe distance from a motor vehicle if the person approaches a motor vehicle that is stopped and is displaying required warning lights or hazard lights, or a person is indicating distress by using emergency flares or posting emergency signs, and the person operating the motor vehicle:

• Fails to make a lane change (on a highway having two or more lanes of traffic in a single direction)

• Reduce the speed of the motor vehicle to a speed that is at least 5 miles per hour under the speed limit that is established (for that area).

• On a two directional, two-lane highway, fails to reduce the speed of the motor vehicle to a speed that is at least five miles per hour under the speed limit established (for that area).

Violation of this law is a “B” Violation and carries a $265 fine.

The Move Over Law not only protects law enforcement officers and emergency workers. The law also exists to protect YOU! Save yourself and those in your car from the physical and emotional dangers of a crash. Please move over and slow down. Your Oregon State Police wish you safe travels.

MARK DUNCAN is a lieutenant with the Oregon State Police. Citizens can submit questions for the column to editor@argusobserver.com with “safety” in the subject line or by calling them in to (541) 823-4818. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

