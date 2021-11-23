Property crimes have increased dramatically over the past couple of years. Stolen cars, 4-wheelers, metals, generators, tools, etc. (basically anything of value that can be sold quickly) are being taken from sheds, shops, carports, beds of pickups, houses … you name it. Sadly, there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight. While aggressive patrols by all law enforcement agencies in Malheur County are being conducted, it isn’t enough. Law enforcement cannot be everywhere all the time. Property owners can do a great deal with minimal effort to reduce the likelihood of becoming victimized. Following are just a few examples of what you can do to minimize or prevent becoming the next victim of property theft.
Lock your doors
Secure all windows and doors. Most criminals are looking to “get in-get out” when committing crime. A simple dowel or piece of wood placed to prevent a window from opening costs criminals time. Deadbolt locks in addition to a keyed lock is highly recommended. Place padlocks on your garages and/or storage sheds. Reinforced solid doors with heavy duty framing provides more security which will take more time for the thief to breach in order to gain entry.
Secure your keys
Too many residents are leaving keys in vehicles. Whether a car, truck, 4-wheeler, side by side or tractor a lot of property owners are reporting that the keys were in the ignition. Removing the keys makes your vehicle harder to steal.
Use chain or cables or hitch locks
A lot of trailer thefts are committed by the thief simply backing up to and hooking up their vehicle to your trailer. Utilizing safety devices such as chains or cables or hitch locks forces the criminal to have to cut the chain/cable away or try to manipulate/break the hitch lock in order to hook onto the trailer. As stated prior, this takes time that most criminals don’t want to spend. In many cases, they’ll move along to an easier target and leave your property alone.
Ambient lighting
Motion lights or flood lighting around vehicles and outbuildings eliminates the “shadow of darkness” that many thieves use to their advantage. There are many lighting options available that are relatively inexpensive. Well-lit areas are great and provide much needed security.
Additional methods of prevention are available but at a cost, i.e. fencing, camera systems. While it’s frustrating for all of us to have to expend time, energy and potentially money to secure what is rightfully ours it doesn’t take a great deal of effort to lock your vehicles or buildings and secure the keys. Taking even the smallest steps makes you harder target and hopefully keeps you from being the next victim.
Your safety is our priority! Be safe and be vigilant.
